Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc.: Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings Announces Effectiveness of Form S-1 Registration Statement

HOUSTON, TX, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBIH) announces that its registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-267039) (the "Registration Statement"), filed under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 5, 2023. This declaration does not imply that the SEC has approved or disapproved the offer or sale of the common stock offered by the prospectus that is part of the registration statement (the "Prospectus") or determined whether the Prospectus is truthful or complete. The Company filed the Registration Statement to register the offer and sale of 10,087,154,885 shares of its common stock at a price of $0.0008 per share. The Company is offering 6,250,000,000 of these shares and the remaining 3,837,154,885 shares may be offered by selling stockholders. The Company will receive none of the proceeds of sales by the selling stockholders. The Company has become a reporting company under Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is required to file annual, quarterly and other reports with the SEC thereunder. These reports will be available at www.sec.gov .



"We are pleased that the SEC has declared our registration statement effective, which represents a significant milestone in our history, as we continue to develop our business," said Henry Levinski, VP and Treasurer.

The Company, headquartered in Houston, Texas, offers services in clinical trials and through Alpha Research Institute and cannabis-related education in classrooms, seminars and online through Pharmacology University. It intends to conduct clinical trials of its own cannabidiol products and to sell them.

Copies of the Prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1411057/999999999523003541/xslEFFECTX01/primary_doc.xml , by mail at Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc., 6201 Bonhomme Rd, Suite 466S, Houston, TX 77036, by phone at (214) 733-0868 or e-mail at ir@cbih.net

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

