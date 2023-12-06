Lucy Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Better Together: Delivering our joint customers streamlined deployment, consolidated billing, and a simplified procurement process.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Lucy®, the AI-powered Answer Engine®, is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, marking an exciting milestone in her journey. The Microsoft Azure Marketplace brings numerous benefits to our joint customers, including streamlined deployment, consolidated billing, and a simplified procurement process.





Meet Lucy

Lucy provides the right answer to the right person, at the right time-no matter where it resides.





Lucy is designed to address the persistent challenge of navigating the vast amounts of information within an organization's data ecosystem. Boasting an expansive array of connectors, Lucy seamlessly searches through various data types stored in this multitude of systems. The library continually expands to meet the evolving needs of clients and the market. Leveraging advanced AI capabilities, Lucy delivers precise answers at the right moment, regardless of the format or where the data is located within an organization.

Dan Mallin Founder and CEO of Lucy expressed his enthusiasm for the transformative impact of Lucy's integration with Microsoft Azure, stating, "Lucy and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace redefine how enterprises approach information retrieval. By liberating corporate knowledge and streamlining access, we are empowering organizations to operate more efficiently and strategically."

Key Features of Lucy's Answer Engine®:

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG)

Federated search with automated data indexing

Result ranking and prioritization

Role and attribute-based secured access controls

End-to-end encryption and enterprise-grade security

Fourth-generation technology with five patents and proprietary tech

Lucy's global deployment capabilities and multilingual support of 90 plus languages make her an invaluable daily tool for teams worldwide. Whether deployed for a single department or across the entire enterprise, Lucy integrates seamlessly with existing technology stacks, enterprise file management software, third-party data sources, and chat platforms. This includes Microsoft, SAP, Box, Google, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Workday to name just a few.

Lucy's collaboration with Microsoft underscores the commitment to providing enterprises with a powerful AI knowledge management solution that enhances information accessibility, security, and overall operational efficiency.

About Lucy

Lucy serves as the ultimate AI-powered answer engine. She was created in 2015 to solve one of the most urgent and overlooked problems that exists in every organization: the daily scavenger hunt for information. Lucy liberates corporate knowledge of companies by getting the right answer, at the right time, no matter where it sits in the organization. Lucy frees capacity, breaks down knowledge siloes and makes every team and individual more efficient and productive. Forward-thinkers such as PepsiCo, Haleon (formerly GSK) and Saatchi & Saatchi leverage Lucy to drive value across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.lucy.ai.

Contact Information

Lisa Bergerson

VP of Sales & Marketing

lisa.bergerson@lucy.ai

612-386-4507

SOURCE: Lucy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812487/lucyr-available-in-the-microsoft-azure-marketplace