GlobeNewswire
06.12.2023 | 16:58
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Medivir AB (166/23)

With effect from December 07, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including December 18, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   MVIR TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021149291              
Order book ID:  314066                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from December 07, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Medivir AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   MVIR BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021149309              
Order book ID:  314065                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
