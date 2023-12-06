Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Medivir AB (166/23)

With effect from December 07, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 18, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MVIR TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021149291 Order book ID: 314066 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 07, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Medivir AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: MVIR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021149309 Order book ID: 314065 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB