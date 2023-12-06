BoomTax: IRS Tax Updates for 2024: System Schedules and Crucial Changes for Forms and Filing

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced several significant updates and changes for Tax Year 2023, impacting Forms 1099-K, 1099-DA, W-9, electronic filing requirements, and system cutover schedules. These updates are crucial for taxpayers, professionals, and entities to maintain compliance and prepare for the upcoming tax season.

ACA and 1099 System Cutover/Shutdown Schedules

ACA Production Cutover : The IRS's AIR Production cutover for Tax Year 2023 will commence on December 11, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. ET, affecting all Affordable Care Act (ACA) transmissions. The AIR Assurance Testing System (AATS) will also undergo maintenance during this period. Submissions for tax year 2022 or prior must be processed before this shutdown.

The IRS's AIR Production cutover for Tax Year 2023 will commence on December 11, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. ET, affecting all Affordable Care Act (ACA) transmissions. The AIR Assurance Testing System (AATS) will also undergo maintenance during this period. Submissions for tax year 2022 or prior must be processed before this shutdown. 1099 Production Shutdown : The IRIS Production environment will shut down for all 1099 transmissions, including corrections and replacements, starting December 06, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The IRIS AATS environment will remain available. Updates on the resumption of both systems will be communicated via the respective status pages and QuickAlerts bulletins.

IRS Form Updates and Threshold Adjustments

Electronic Filing Threshold : The threshold for mandatory electronic filing has been significantly reduced. Starting January 1, 2024, entities with 10 or more forms in total (including various form types like Form 1042-S, Form 1099 series, and Form W-2) will need to file electronically.

The threshold for mandatory electronic filing has been significantly reduced. Starting January 1, 2024, entities with 10 or more forms in total (including various form types like Form 1042-S, Form 1099 series, and Form W-2) will need to file electronically. Form W-9 : The October 2023 draft version of Form W-9 includes a new line for partnerships, trusts, or estates with foreign partners, owners, or beneficiaries. Updates also reflect changes in withholding and reporting rules under sections 1446(a) and (f) and the new Qualified Intermediary (QI) agreement effective from January 1, 2023.

The October 2023 draft version of Form W-9 includes a new line for partnerships, trusts, or estates with foreign partners, owners, or beneficiaries. Updates also reflect changes in withholding and reporting rules under sections 1446(a) and (f) and the new Qualified Intermediary (QI) agreement effective from January 1, 2023. Form 1099-K : The IRS has postponed the $600 reporting threshold implementation to Tax Year 2025, with a gradual transition starting in Tax Year 2023.

The IRS has postponed the $600 reporting threshold implementation to Tax Year 2025, with a gradual transition starting in Tax Year 2023. Form 1099-DA : The IRS introduced Form 1099-DA to report transactions involving sales and exchanges of digital assets, providing clarity and reporting consistency in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

These updates mark significant changes in the IRS's approach to tax reporting and filing, especially concerning digital assets and electronic filing. Taxpayers and professionals are advised to familiarize themselves with these changes along with the IRS deadlines to ensure seamless compliance and avoid potential penalties.

About BoomTax

Located in Corpus Christi, Texas, BoomTax is a leading provider of tax compliance solutions, designed to streamline and enhance the tax reporting process for businesses. With a user-friendly interface, BoomTax supports a wide array of forms, including the Form 1099 series ( MISC , DIV , INT , NEC ), W-2 , 1095-B , 1095-C , and California Pay Data Reporting .

BoomTax delivers tailored solutions for each of these forms, aiding businesses in meeting their compliance obligations with precision and efficiency. By combining innovative technology and exceptional customer service, BoomTax is dedicated to simplifying the tax reporting process for businesses of all sizes.



Media Contact

Ken Ham: pr@boomtax.com

SOURCE: BoomTax

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/813689/irs-tax-updates-for-2024-system-schedules-and-crucial-changes-for-forms-and-filing