Mittwoch, 06.12.2023

WKN: TUAG50 | ISIN: DE000TUAG505 | Ticker-Symbol: TUI1
Xetra
06.12.23
17:36 Uhr
6,858 Euro
+0,912
+15,34 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
06.12.2023 | 17:16
269 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TUI AG: Notice Of 2022 Annual Report & Accounts

DJ TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 
06-Dec-2023 / 16:43 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
TUI AG 
NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNT 
 
TUI AG (the "Company") announces that its Annual Report & Accounts for the financial year ended 30 September 2023 have 
been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// 
data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at https:// 
www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors. 
 
Dated: 6 December 2023 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  290174 
EQS News ID:  1790853 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1790853&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2023 10:43 ET (15:43 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
