Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB receives observation status (640/23)

On December 3, 2023, Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's subsidiary Industrial Solar GmbH will file for insolvency proceedings in Germany. The press release further included information on the Company's other subsidiary, SolarSpring GmbH's, financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB (CISH, ISIN code SE0011762517, order book ID 228879) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.