Mittwoch, 06.12.2023
WKN: A2DP4U | ISIN: SE0009664303 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J7
Frankfurt
06.12.23
12:46 Uhr
0,002 Euro
+0,000
+12,50 %
06.12.2023 | 17:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Tangiamo Touch Technology AB receives observation status (639/23)

On November 29, 2023, Tangiamo Touch Technology AB (the "Company") disclosed
its financial report for the third quarter of 2023 with information on the
Company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Tangiamo Touch Technology AB (TANGI, ISIN code SE0009664303, order book ID
135872) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
