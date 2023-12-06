Inogen Alliance Sponsors AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum, June 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is once again an official sponsor of the upcoming ninth-annual Global Water Stewardship Forum with the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS). The forum runs from 4-5 June 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. As an Alliance we are representing our global presence at this event with eight Associate co-sponsors including Anew Global Consulting, Antea Group USA, Antea Brasil, Chola MS Risk Services Limited (CMSRS) in India, HPC France, HPC Italy, Peter J. Ramsay & Associates in Australia, and Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand; with our global water working group leader Beatrice Bizzaro.

According to Alliance for Water stewardship, this is a key event hosted by the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) which brings together businesses, NGOs and other stakeholders to share experiences, build knowledge and forge new directions through dialogue and global partnerships. Held annually in Edinburgh, Scotland, since 2016, it has become the must-attend event for the international water stewardship community.

We are proud to be sponsors among brands including Diageo, WWF, Astrazeneca, and Nutrien.

To learn more about the AWS Forum 2024 visit: https://a4ws.org/forum

Interactive sessions will focus on the below topics across the two-day event:

Water, climate and sustainable development Connecting water, climate and biodiversity action Creating connections and incentives for water stewardship through policy engagement

Water stewardship community Convergence within the water stewardship community Collective action in critical catchments

Alliance for Water Stewardship System AWS Standard Review & Revision AWS Assurance System updates Knowledge and learning from the best practice experiences



"At Inogen Alliance we have been supporting clients all over the world in developing and implementing water stewardship, with the aim of acting in alliance with the environmental and hydrogeological contexts in which companies and organizations are located. In our global Water Working Group, we currently have 37 colleagues from 17 countries which are part of the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Professional Credentialing System for any implementers of the AWS Standard, a globally applicable and acclaimed framework which formalizes the achievement of water stewardship practices.' Beatrice Bizzaro, HPC Italy, Inogen Alliance global Water Working Group leader.

Have a look at the complete list of AWS credentialed implementers available here.

The AWS Global Water Forum is a unique opportunity to exchange water stewardship experiences with industry leaders and build connections with members of the wider global water stewardship community. This event has become a cornerstone annual global meeting for our water experts and clients to come together across geographic locations.

Pre-registration is open initially for AWS Members starting 4 December 2023, followed by non-Members in mid-January 2024. If you are interested, get your tickets early as this event has a history of selling out. Our global water team would love to see you in person at the AWS Forum in June!

If you are looking for support with your water stewardship strategies or AWS check out more on our global water services here.

