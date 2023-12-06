Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023
Jetzt kommt richtig Musik rein! Unternehmen wechselt auf Überholspur!
WKN: A2QFYM | ISIN: US0003802040 | Ticker-Symbol: A8C3
Stuttgart
05.12.23
08:02 Uhr
22,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
06.12.2023
Danaher Corporation: Danaher Completes Acquisition of Abcam

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) ("Danaher") announced today it has completed its acquisition of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) ("Abcam").

The acquisition of Abcam for $24.00 per share in cash was implemented by way of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under the UK Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme") and the Scheme became effective in accordance with its terms on December 6, 2023 . As a result, Abcam has become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher. Trading of Abcam ADSs on Nasdaq has been suspended.

The consideration due to former Abcam shareholders will be settled pursuant to the terms of the Scheme and the consideration due to former Abcam ADS holders will be settled by the Depositary pursuant to the terms of the Deposit Agreement, in each case as further described in the shareholder circular relating to the Scheme, which was published by Abcam on October 5, 2023 .

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our 65,000+ associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Danaher Corporation, 2200 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Suite 800W, Washington, D.C. 20037, Telephone: (202) 828-0850, Fax: (202) 828-0860

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

