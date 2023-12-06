Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens Four Brand-New Locations in Four States This Week

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Florida, North Carolina, New York, and Tennessee

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, opened four brand-new locations on Wednesday, December 6th, in St. Petersburg, FL, Wilmington, NC, Queensbury, NY, and Cordova, TN.









To celebrate the Grand Openings, each of the new Tidal Wave locations is offering eight days of free car washes from December 6-December 13. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners living in-and-around these communities to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week at these locations will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - for savings up to $40.

"We're not just expanding our footprint with these new locations - we're transforming the way these communities experience car care," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Our conveyor car wash system makes getting a car wash easy, efficient, and enjoyable - plus, each of these new washes are built with our industry-leading technology to provide the shiniest car. From the Sunshine State to the Empire State and beyond, we're excited to redefine the car wash experience and look forward to providing customers with clean car happiness for years to come."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. In the years since, the company has earned its reputation as an industry leader, known for their cutting-edge car care technology, pristine locations, and dedication to delivering an exceptional car wash experience to every customer. The company offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget, and customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave's Clean Club unlimited wash membership options.

St. Petersburg, FL Location: 2600 34th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Nearby locations: Bradenton

Wilmington, NC Location: 8005 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411

Nearby locations: Wilmington (Carolina Beach Rd)

Queensbury, NY Location: 708 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804

Nearby locations: South Glens Falls

Cordova, TN Location: 1650 N Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, TN 38016

Nearby locations: Millington

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently operates 14 Florida locations, 20 North Carolina locations, two New York locations, and 20 Tennessee locations, with plans for continued expansion in each state in the coming months. For additional information, including upcoming new locations, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 216 locations operating in 23 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

