N+V AG
/ Key word(s): Tender Offer/Acquisition
On 2 November 2023, N+V AG launched a voluntary tender offer for participating financial instruments (the "SFPs") with ISIN IT0005422925 issued by Astaris S.p.A. (formerly Astaldi S.p.A.). The offer was amended as of 1 December 2023.
Holders of SFPs ISIN IT0005422925 are invited to participate in the offer published by N+V AG.
Detailed information is available at www.nv.ag or can be requested by e-mail kontakt@nv.ag
