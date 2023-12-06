N+V AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer/Acquisition

Purchase offer to holders of SFPs issued by Astaris S.p.A. (formerly Astaldi S.p.A.) ISIN IT0005422925



06.12.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



On 2 November 2023, N+V AG launched a voluntary tender offer for participating financial instruments (the "SFPs") with ISIN IT0005422925 issued by Astaris S.p.A. (formerly Astaldi S.p.A.). The offer was amended as of 1 December 2023.



Holders of SFPs ISIN IT0005422925 are invited to participate in the offer published by N+V AG.



Detailed information is available at www.nv.ag or can be requested by e-mail kontakt@nv.ag



