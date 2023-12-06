Anzeige
06.12.2023
Revolutionizing Rich Media: The Altitude Platform Launches Groundbreaking Real-Time Heatmap Analytics

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / In a significant advancement in rich media management, The Altitude Platform proudly unveils its latest innovation: a state-of-the-art analytic tool designed to elevate advertising effectiveness. This groundbreaking tool transcends traditional metrics, offering unparalleled insights into real engagement with advertisements.

Walder Amaya, CEO and co-founder of The Altitude Platform, expresses enthusiasm about this advancement. "Our new real-time analytics represent a major leap forward for advertisers. We're equipping our clients with a powerful instrument to enhance their understanding of creative impact, refining their advertising strategies effectively." This novel heatmap tool offers a detailed visual engagement analysis, surpassing basic click metrics. Showing a visual representation of each creative's engagement, mouse tracking and time spent alongside The Altitude Platform's real-time dashboard, the tools empower marketers to make more informed, intelligent decisions swiftly, optimizing their campaigns for maximum impact.

Warren Jansons, General Manager of The Altitude Platform, highlights its continuous evolution. "Our commitment to innovating rich media is unwavering. We strive to simplify and enhance the advertising experience, making rich media campaigns more intuitive and effective than ever. Whether clients opt for our self-serve platform or our expert team's assistance, we provide all necessary tools for smarter rich media management."

For media inquiries, please contact Warren Jansons, GM, The Altitude Platform, at warren.jansons@thealtitudeplatform.com.

About The Altitude Platform:

As a pioneering Rich Media Creative Management Platform, The Altitude Platform seamlessly integrates management of rich media creatives, ad serving, and reporting into one comprehensive solution. Developed by seasoned creative and ad management professionals, it offers an easy-to-navigate, complete workflow from campaign conception to final reporting, catering to marketers, brands, agencies, and publishers alike.

Warren Jansons
General Manager
warren.jansons@thealtitudeplatform.com

SOURCE: The Altitude Platform

