The data management leader has been recognized based on both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute and Denodo believes it is supported by their latest innovations in AI and continued customer satisfaction

Denodo, a leader in data management, today announced that Gartner® has positioned the Company as a "Leader" for the fourth consecutive year in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. Gartner states, "The data integration tools market is thriving due to upcoming requirements for data fabric architectures, data product delivery, and the need for integrated data to support GenAI. Data and analytics leaders should use this research to evaluate suitable vendors to meet their data integration needs."

The complete and complimentary Magic Quadrant report, published on December 4, 2023 and authored by Ehtisham Zaidi et al., is available here.

According to the report, "Through 2026, manual data integration tasks will be reduced by up to 30% through the adoption of data fabric design patterns that support augmented data integration."

The Denodo Platform is the leading data integration, management, and delivery platform that helps organizations deploy logical data fabric architecture to enable self-service BI, data science, hybrid/multi-cloud data integration, and enterprise data services. Leveraging Denodo Platform, organizations acquire timely, trusted, and integrated datasets for faster analytics and informed business decisions. Some of the most well recognized Fortune 500 and Global 1000 brands trust the Denodo Platform to improve customer experiences, gain operational efficiencies and agility, achieve self-service data democratization, and realize IT infrastructure modernization.

"We believe that getting recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the value we bring to our customers' and the speed at which our technology is able to bring trusted and high quality data to every user," said Ravi Shankar, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Denodo. "I think our recognition as a Customers' Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights survey report for three consecutive years shows the confidence our customers place in our product, services, and industry leading approach to logical data management."

Please tweet:News: @denodo is named a Leader for the fourth year in a row in the November 2023 @Gartner_inc MagicQuadrant for DataIntegration Tools. Read the report https://www.denodo.com/en/document/analyst-report/gartner-magic-quadrant-data-integration-tools-2023 DataVirtualization

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading data integration, management, and delivery platform using a logical approach to enable self-service BI, data science, hybrid/multi-cloud data integration, and enterprise data services. Realizing more than 400% ROI and millions of dollars in benefits, Denodo's customers across large enterprises and mid-market companies in 30+ industries have received payback in less than 6 months. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 (US) +44 (0) 20 7869 8053 (UK) +65 6950 7489 (Singapore).

