06.12.2023
06.12.2023 | 18:23
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KALRAY: FINANCIAL AGENDA 2024


Grenoble - France, 06/12/2023 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data centric computing markets, from cloud to edge, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2024.

11 January 2024 (after market closes):2023 Earnings
24 April 2024 (before market opens):2023 Year-end results
28 June 2024:Shareholders Meeting
11 July 2024 (after market closes):Activity in the first-half of 2024
19 September 2024 (after market closes):2024 Half-year results

This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com


INVESTOR CONTACTS
Eric BAISSUS
contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com
Tel. 04 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication
Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
kalray@actus.fr
+ 33 1 53 67 36 72
PRESS CONTACTS
Diana Eadington
communication@kalrayinc.com
Tel. +44 7939 877 880


ACTUS Finance & Communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
Tel. 04 72 18 04 92
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83211-2024_agenda_gb.pdf

