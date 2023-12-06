Evergreen Podcasts Closes First in Series of Acquisitions With 'The RR Show,' Featuring 'The Best Stories the Internet Has to Offer'

Unveiling a New Era of Immersive Storytelling as Evergreen Welcomes 'The RR Show' into its Podcast Family, the First in a Series of Acquisitions.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) is excited to announce their purchase of the beloved podcast Reddit Readings (The RR Show), which shares stories from Reddit in an immersive audio format. Facilitated by The Podcast Broker, this marks the first in a series of content acquisitions for Evergreen that will continue into 2024.

The RR Show is a podcast crafted by co-owners Andy Roberts (host) and Anton Mehto (producer), which brings cherished stories to life. Guided by a mission to curate fascinating, humorous, and spine-tingling stories from Reddit, the show stands out for its dedication to securing expressed permission from each author. Evergreen is honored to continue the legacy of empowering storytellers by respecting their right to control how their works are redistributed.

Regarding the acquisition, co-owner and host of The RR Show Andy Roberts said, "I've thoroughly enjoyed working on the show and am truly excited to see it now receiving the time and dedication it deserves. This new phase promises to enhance what we've already achieved, especially as I've recently been unable to devote as much attention to it as I would have liked."

Evergreen has continued releasing new content during the transition. Episodes of The RR Show are released twice per week on Mondays and Fridays.

"Andy and Anton reached into the deepest corners of the internet to build an audio community around some of Reddit's wildest stories. What they've done is truly impressive and we're delighted to continue their legacy by bringing fans the vibrant content they've come to know and love," said Brigid Coyne, Vice President of Production for Evergreen Podcasts.

Each episode commences with an introduction, seamlessly transitioning into a host-narrated reading of carefully selected Reddit stories. The average episode length ranges from eight to 20 minutes, perfect for listeners on the go.

"It's terrific that there is finally a resource for podcasts to be bought and sold," Heather Osgood, Co-founder at The Podcast Broker, said. "It was our pleasure to connect this engaging podcast with a company such as Evergreen, which is looking to grow and build on the foundation of this already successful show."

Subscribe for free to The RR Show on Spotify, Apple, or the Evergreen website.

Press inquiries: If you'd like to interview any staff members, please contact Samantha Maloy at Evergreen Podcasts.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is an established podcast production network with a catalog of entertaining and thought-provoking shows rooted in high production quality and artistic integrity. With a diverse range of podcasts spanning genres such as true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with engaging content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

