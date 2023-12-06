Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2023 | 18:50
Henkel's Corporate Volunteerism Initiative 'Make an Impact on Tomorrow' Turns 25

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Henkel's corporate volunteerism initiative, Make an Impact on Tomorrow (MIT), turned 25 this year. December's "International Volunteer Day" allows the organization to look back on the MIT track record and celebrate an eventful anniversary year along with the communities served.

In 1998, Henkel was one of the first global companies to support the voluntary social commitment of its employees and retirees with a targeted initiative. Today, MIT can look back with pride on its track record: More than 10,000 volunteers have participated in 17,300 MIT projects globally, touching the lives of 4.5 million people. Besides granting employees paid time off, Henkel supported the projects with financial and product donations worth more than $41 million.

As Henkel celebrates this milestone, we also reaffirm our commitment to serving our global communities and acting as pioneers at heart for the good of generations.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813983/henkels-corporate-volunteerism-initiative-make-an-impact-on-tomorrow-turns-25

