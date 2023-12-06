PAREF signs a Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) to refinance the Group

PAREF announces today the signing of a corporate financing for a total amount of €90 Mn. This financing - composed of a €50 Mn loan with 5-year maturity and a confirmed undrawn credit line of €40 Mn with 4-year maturity - will enable the Group to refinance its debt and pursue its on-going and future development projects.

PAREF has opted for a sustainable financing in line with its convictions and its ESG strategy "Create More". This is a Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL), with an ESG Framework based on Key Performance Indicators such as carbon emission reduction and asset labelling, as well as Sustainability Performance Targets over the financing period.

The ESG framework, assessed by EthiFinance, an independent rating agency with expertise in finance and sustainable development, is compliant with the principles of the Loan Market Association (LMA).

The Sustainability-Linked Loan is granted by HSBC Continental Europe, acting as Coordinator, Arranger, ESG Arranger and Agent, Crédit Agricole Ile-de-France acting as Arranger et ESG Arranger, and Caisse d'Epargne Bretagne - Pays de Loire, assisted by their advisors Gide Loyrette Nouel and 14 Pyramides Notaires. PAREF is advised by Allen & Overy and Wargny Katz Notaires.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of this refinancing, which will enable PAREF Group to continue implementing its sustainable growth strategy in France and at European level. The choice of a sustainable financing is a concrete action following PAREF's ESG strategy, which is deployed across all activities and projects of the Group. We warmly thank our bank partners HSBC and Crédit Agricole Ile-de-France for their renewed confidence, and Caisse d'Epargne Bretagne - Pays de Loire for their support, as well as all the counsels for their diligence in carrying out this important operation."

Jia Wang - Chief Financial Officer

Financial calendar

22 February 2024: 2023 Annual Results

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a leading European player in real estate management, with over 30 years of experience and the aim of being one of the market leaders in real estate management based on its proven expertise. Today, the Group operates in France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland and provides services across the entire value chain of real estate investment: investment, fund management, renovation and development project management, asset management, and property management. This 360° approach enables it to offer integrated and tailor-made services to institutional and retail investors. The Group is committed to creating more value and sustainable growth and has put CSR concerns at the heart of its strategy.

As at June 30, 2023, PAREF Group manages over €3bn assets under management.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR0010263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

PRESS CONTACTS

PAREF Group

Samira Kadhi

+33 7 60 00 59 52

samira.kadhi@paref.com Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Yoann Besse / Marlène Brisset

+33 6 63 03 84 91 / +33 6 59 42 29 35

Paref@citigatedewerogerson.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lW6dYJZmZJjKnp2dlMdlZ2qYmGphmmWdbZLKk5ZolZuYmJ1ll2aVbp2YZnFkl2do

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83222-press-release-refinancing-of-paref-group.pdf