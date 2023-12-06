GFPAY SOLUTIONS - FZCO: Dubai-Based Crypto Payment Gateway Platform GFPay Launches Prepaid Virtual Debit Cards

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / GFPay, the Dubai-based blockchain payment gateway provider working towards mass adoption of blockchain payments, is pleased to announce the launch of its first product - the virtual prepaid debit card. The crypto funded cards, which can be added to mobile wallets, will be powered by globally renowned debit card networks.

GFPay's prepaid virtual debit cards will simplify and bring the convenience and ease of using blockchains to make payments. The prepaid debit cards are funded with crypto and will usher in the next phase of the evolving payments industry, while protecting users against highly fluctuating markets through the use of stable coins.

GFPay prepaid virtual debit cards can be used either using the card number, expiry and CVC code or with touch and pay (contactless/NFC) POS terminals when added to mobile wallets. The cards also include the facility for crypto-to-fiat conversion.

"Our solution will allow merchants to start accepting cryptocurrency payments in countries where these are allowed. The solution offers them a distinctive advantage, helping them outperform their competitors and continue to lead in their respective markets," said Kamarulzaman Abd. Hadi, CEO, GFPay.

Blockchain payments made using GFPay are done majorly in stable coins and account for over two-thirds of transactions. The platform can handle virtually any cryptocurrency and is compatible with all blockchains. Merchants are thus able to attract the large crypto community of over 500 million with a simplified payment process.

The process of applying for the virtual prepaid crypto debit cards is simple. After applying online, virtual cards are sent with instructions. A Bitcoin prepaid virtual debit card would take up to 45 minutes to be available, and other blockchain cards are available based on their respective speed of registration. Each card is shared with instructions on how to add it to mobile wallets.

A blockchain-based payment gateway service, GFPay is a complete solution in that it also offers white label blockchain payment solutions, affiliate commission plans and integration of newly launched tokens with the virtual prepaid cards.

GF Pay is a technology company registered in Dubai. The company exists for the sole purpose of facilitating mass adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The company's proactive approach to meeting customer needs and agile development allows it to rapidly prototype and deploy solutions to make the most of real-world opportunities. For more information, please visit: https://gfpay.net/

