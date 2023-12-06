Quantum Metal Malaysia, Wholly Owned by QMEI, Attains Impressive Milestone, Boasting over RM400 Million Net Profit in the Latest Fiscal Year

GEORGETOWN, PULAU PINANG, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Quantum Metal Sdn. Bhd. (1011907U), a leading gold bullion distributor in Malaysia, proudly announces its outstanding financial performance, achieving a net profit of over RM400 million in the last fiscal year. Established on July 30, 2012, with a paid-up capital of RM10,000,000.00, Quantum Metal has emerged as a key player in the industry, providing 99.99% premium gold products to a diverse clientele, including government bodies, banks, financial institutions, merchants, and individual dealers.

About Quantum Metal Sdn. Bhd.

Quantum Metal Sdn. Bhd., wholly owned by QMEI , has solidified its position as one of Malaysia's largest gold bullion distributors. With a core business focused on delivering premium gold products, the company serves various sectors, including government entities, financial institutions, and individual dealers. The company's commitment to excellence and integrity has established it as a trusted partner in the Malaysian market.

Financial Success: Over RM400 Million in Net Profit

In the last financial year, Quantum Metal Malaysia, wholly owned by QMEI , achieved a remarkable net profit exceeding RM400 million. This accomplishment underscores the company's robust business model and its ability to navigate the complexities of the gold market. Despite economic uncertainties, Quantum Metal has demonstrated resilience and sound financial management, contributing significantly to the prosperity of its stakeholders.

Business Model and Market Presence

Quantum Metal 's business model plays a crucial role in reducing the risk for local banks. The company facilitates direct transactions between local banks and international bullion suppliers, including the prestigious PERTH MINT. By serving as a link between local banks and global suppliers, Quantum Metal ensures legal and secure transactions, fostering a conducive environment for gold trading in Malaysia.

The company's involvement in various sectors, from government bodies to individual dealers, highlights its versatility and commitment to making premium gold products accessible to a wide audience. Quantum Metal's innovative revenue-sharing model allows local banks to engage in gold trading without the burden of capital expenditure, as the company invests 100% in system and infrastructure development.

Leadership Insights: Dato' Lim Khong Soon

At the helm of Quantum Metal is Dato' Lim Khong Soon, an esteemed leader with over 20 years of experience. As the Founder and Group Managing Director, Dato' Lim has played a pivotal role in the company's success. His diverse background includes involvement in precision mold, electronic components, gold potassium cyanide for gold plating industries, and co-development of gold recovery from electronic waste with Inochem of South Africa since 2000.

Dato' Lim's expertise extends to precious metal recovery from electronic waste, refining impure gold from scrap and old jewellery, supplying gold to jewellery fabricators, and collaborating with Australian bullion bankers. His visionary leadership has also led to the development of an integrated system for Perth Mint to transact gold trading business with banks.

Continuous Innovation and Integration

Quantum Metal remains committed to innovation and efficiency. The company's continuous investments in providing the best Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) model and securing real-time online integration between local banks and Quantum Metal reflect its dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry.

Future Endeavors and Commitment to Excellence

As Quantum Metal celebrates this significant financial milestone, the company looks ahead to future endeavours with a commitment to maintaining its position as a leader in the gold bullion distribution sector. Quantum Metal remains dedicated to providing exceptional value to its clients, stakeholders, and the Malaysian market as a whole.

Quantum Metal Sdn. Bhd. (1011907U) is a prominent gold bullion distributor in Malaysia, established on July 30, 2012, with a paid-up capital of RM10,000,000.00. With a core business focused on providing 99.99% premium gold products to various sectors, including government bodies, banks, financial institutions, merchants, and individual dealers, Quantum Metal has become a trusted partner in the Malaysian market. Under the visionary leadership of Dato' Lim Khong Soon, the Founder and Group Managing Director, Quantum Metal continues to excel in the gold distribution industry, showcasing innovation, integrity, and financial success.

Media Contact

Organization: Quantum Metal

Contact Person: Dato Lim Khong Soon

Website: https://www.quantummetal.com.my/

Email: info@quantummetal.com

Contact Number: +60 3-8605 3611

City: Georgetown

State: Pulau Pinang

Country: Malaysia

