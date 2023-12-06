SEAM Group Honored With 'Best Safety Solution' Award for Innovative Digital Lockout Tagout Product

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / SEAM Group, a global leader in energized asset performance, has earned the 2023 Reliabilityweb "Best Safety Solution" award announced at the 37th International Maintenance Conference. This accolade acknowledges the company's groundbreaking ViewPoint® Digital Lockout Tagout.

Kathy Taylor, Peyton Griggers, Simon Boyce, and Paul Baltadonis accepted the Best Safety Solution Award for ViewPoint Digital Lockout/Tagout on behalf of SEAM Group.

"I commend our team for its unwavering dedication to protecting lives through robust solutions that enhance and elevate safety cultures and practices," said Colin Duncan, CEO of SEAM Group. "Our technology, sales, safety, engineering, and field teams deserve massive credit for this award. This team effort confirms our commitment to creating a safer, more reliable world."

SEAM Group launched its ViewPoint Digital Lockout Tagout offering in 2023 to help customers enhance workplace safety by ensuring their control of hazardous energy programs and procedures is accurate and easily accessible to field personnel. Traditional lockout/tagout (LOTO) procedures are paper-based, which can be time-consuming, error-prone, and become outdated as equipment and processes change. With ViewPoint Digital Lockout Tagout, customers can easily create, update, audit, and manage their LOTO procedures, bypassing the roadblocks of paper systems.

"As we proudly accept this award for our ViewPoint Digital Lockout Tagout solution, it's vital to emphasize that ViewPoint extends far beyond this singular recognition," said Igor Bondarenko, Chief Technology Officer at SEAM Group. "Our innovative suite goes beyond safety measures, encompassing arc flash information and actionable insights from predictive maintenance activities, including open issues, repair status, tracking of energy savings, carbon emission reductions, and more. SEAM Group remains dedicated to evolving ViewPoint to enhance safety, reliability, and maintenance for clients across industries."

SEAM Group has officially been honored at the 37th Annual International Maintenance Conference scheduled for Dec. 4-7 in Marco Island, Fla.

About SEAM Group

SEAM Group is a global leader in energized asset performance focused on delivering safety, reliability, and maintenance solutions to some of the world's largest companies. Inspecting more than one million assets per year, SEAM Group offers a proven platform that combines strategic advisory, custom training, advanced technology, and actionable data management to position customers for success. Visit www.seamgroup.com/blog/ for company developments.

