Snipback AI Confirms Release of Latest Version of Video Capture Software

Snipback AI Confirms Release of Latest Version at the 54th Annual Athletic Directors Conference

DES PLAINES, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Snipback AI, a pioneering company in sports technology, is excited to announce its upcoming participation in the 54th Annual Athletic Directors Conference. This esteemed event, known for gathering the most influential figures in the world of athletics, will be held at the Orlando World Marriott on December 17th and December 18th.

Revolutionizing Athletic Performance with Advanced AI

At the conference, Snipback AI will showcase its cutting-edge technology designed to enhance athletic performance and strategy. Our latest AI-driven solutions offer unprecedented insights into player performance, injury prevention, and game strategy, tailored specifically for athletic directors and coaches.

"We are thrilled to showcase our latest version of Snipback AI. We are not just introducing a new version, we're reshaping the landscape of Sideline video usage, training and stakeholder inclusiveness," said Masud Khan, CEO of Snipback AI.

"We are harnessing the power of AI and creative design to provide coaches and teams with unparalleled insights - while making the product accessible to key stakeholders, namely parents and athletes. Our vision was to create a tool that goes beyond traditional video, offering a more intuitive, user-friendly experience that turns video into a competitive edge, as well as an asset for athletes looking to take the next step, or parents needing to record and share memories of their athlete."

Interactive Demonstrations and Expert Discussions

Attendees can look forward to interactive demonstrations of our products, including live analysis sessions and Q&A opportunities with our team of experts.

Building Partnerships for the Future of Athletics

This conference presents a unique opportunity for Snipback AI to connect with athletic directors from various institutions, fostering partnerships and collaborations that will shape the future of sports technology.

Join Us at Booth #316

We invite all attendees to visit us at Booth #316, where you can experience our technology firsthand and discuss how Snipback AI can benefit your athletic programs.

About Snipback AI

Founded in 2022, Snipback AI is at the forefront of sports technology innovation, dedicated to enhancing athletic performance through advanced AI solutions. Our mission is to empower athletes, coaches, athletic directors, and parents with visual insights for optimal performance and strategic decision-making.

Contact Information

Jeff Richards

Marketing Manager, SnipBack AI

jeff@snipback.com

6167802291

