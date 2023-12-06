The World Innovation Summit for Health "WISH": World Innovation Summit for Health Announces Dates for 2024 Event and Strategic Partnership with WHO

Health leaders to prepare report on the protection of health in armed conflict.

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), announced the WISH 2024 summit will take place in Doha on November 13 and 14, 2024.

Across two days, more than 2,000 health policy makers, innovators, researchers and practitioners will convene in Qatar to look for innovative solutions to some of the world's biggest health challenges.

WISH 2024 will be the seventh edition of WISH - an event now firmly established as a vital feature on the global health calendar.

Following high-level discussions between Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of QF, and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), WISH will be entering into a strategic partnership with the WHO in the lead up to WISH 2024, formalizing an ongoing relationship between two over recent years.

Central to the partnership will be three WHO-led collaborative research projects, generating evidence-based reports for in-depth discussion at event.

Additionally, local and international partners will work with WISH to develop reports for the summit on a range of issues in areas such as health systems, ethics, physical health, and mental health. WISH 2024 will continue to emphasize the need for regional perspectives on global health.

WISH CEO Sultana Afdhal was joined by Dr. Tedros at a ceremony to sign a collaboration agreement between WISH and WHO on December 4th.

The agreement signing was witnessed by Her Excellency Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, who, in addition to being Minister of Public Health for the State of Qatar, is the current Chair of the World Health Organization's Executive Board. The Ministry is a strategic partner of WISH, having supported the summit since the first edition ten years ago.

Sultana Afdhal said: "We are delighted to share that we will be back with WISH 2024 next November; we remain committed to creating a platform where evidence-based research can inform global health practices. It is an honor to welcome Dr. Tedros to the WISH 2024 launch, to share news of our strategic partnership, and to share our vision for a healthier, more equitable world."

Dr Tedros expressed his appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, for the new partnership and said: "Our expanding collaboration with WISH builds on a track record of impact and will further demonstrate our joint resolve to tackle pressing global health issues, including tuberculosis, palliative care and protecting health in armed conflict. We look forward to contributing to the evidence base and are very much committed to the partnership."

More WISH 2024 themes and speakers will be announced over the coming months. Those wishing to register their interest to attend the conference can do so via the WISH website: wish.org.qa

