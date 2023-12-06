ZetrOZ Systems Sponsors Event for Athletic Trainers at Major League Baseball Winter Meetings

The maker of a wearable ultrasound unit for soft tissue healing will present data on the effectiveness of sustained acoustic medicine technology.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / ZetrOZ Systems, inventor of sustained acoustic medicine and manufacturer of the sam® wearable ultrasound unit, will present studies and data on the technology's effectiveness in promoting soft tissue healing at the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) meeting during Major League Baseball's famed Winter Meetings for 2023.









PBATS is taking place during the Winter Meetings, the annual gathering of top officials from all 30 MLB clubs. The baseball meetings will be held Dec. 3-6 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, ZetrOZ Systems will showcase a presentation during a sponsored lunch for PBATS members. The next day, Friday, Dec. 8, ZetrOZ will be an exhibitor at the PBATS meeting with a booth, where the company will conduct giveaways and present awards.

About 200 attendees are expected at the luncheon, where Dr. George K. Lewis and Dr. Rod Walters will present "Sustained Acoustic Medicine in the Mitigation of Sports-Related Injury and Healing of Micro-Trauma."

Lewis is a biomedical engineer and the founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. Walters is one of the nation's most highly regarded athletic trainers, having directed healthcare in a collegiate setting for 27 years at three colleges. He is now a consultant, with clients including the National Football League, the Big 12 Conference, and the Major League Baseball Umpires Association. He was the lead ATC spotter at the 2019 Super Bowl and was inducted into the National Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame in 2005.

"Thousands of elite athletes and athletic trainers know that the ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine technology and the sam® wearable ultrasound device can speed injury healing and help athletes return to their teams more quickly," Walters said. "We're grateful to have the opportunity to educate more healthcare professionals, like the PBATS trainers, about how sam® can help them and the players who rely on them."

Sustained acoustic medicine technology increases blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow, which increases oxygenated hemoglobin at the therapy site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste for more rapid soft tissue healing.

The effectiveness of ZetrOZ's sam® sustained acoustic medicine in treating soft tissue and other injuries has been documented in 42 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies. ZetrOZ technology is protected by 46 U.S. and global patents.

To learn more, visit www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

