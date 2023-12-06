Super Manic Coin Launches Presale and Unveils Comprehensive Crypto Ecosystem

Super Manic Features With the recent progress, Super Manic Coin has distinguished itself through an innovative model designed to create a robust and profitable platform for users. The platform incorporates AI Trading Signals, Staking Rewards, NFTs, Gaming Applications, an NFT Marketplace, and the Super Manic Metaverse, offering a comprehensive suite of features.

VICTORIA, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Super Manic Coin, the cryptocurrency inspired by the hedgehog, has announced the launch of its presale. The token boasts fast speed and potential. Super Manic is prepared to embark on a journey to the moon, offering a distinctive opportunity for stakeholders.

Super Manic Features

With the recent progress, Super Manic Coin has distinguished itself through an innovative model designed to create a robust and profitable platform for users. The platform incorporates AI Trading Signals, Staking Rewards, NFTs, Gaming Applications, an NFT Marketplace, and the Super Manic Metaverse, offering a comprehensive suite of features.

The Potential of Super Manic

$SMANIC stands out as an appealing investment option for both seasoned investors and newcomers alike. At the core of $SMANIC is a vibrant community of enthusiasts. The project prioritizes user input, and bolsters that the community's voice not only resonates but also influences the project's direction. The project offers to get $SMANIC at the price of $0.00003.

Tokenomics

The tokenomics of $SMANIC are carefully structured to ensure a fair and balanced distribution.

40% of the total supply is allocated to the presale.

30% of the total supply is dedicated to staking rewards.

10% of the total supply is allocated to liquidity, ensuring smooth trading and surpassing the presale price at launch.

10% of the total supply is designated for marketing, facilitating growth in the crypto world.

10% of the total supply is earmarked for community rewards.

Network: Binance Smart Chain

Token Symbol: SMANIC

Token Supply: 100 Billions

Roadmap

The project's roadmap outlines the following phases:

Phase 1:

Website Launch

Smart Contract Deployment

Social Channels Launch

Presale Live

Smart Contract Audit

Phase 2:

KYC Certificate

Staking Launch

Super Manic NFT's Claim

DEX & CEX Listing

NFT Collection

Phase 3:

CMC and CG Listing

Extensive Marketing

Bitmart Listing

Gate.io Listing

Influencer Marketing

Phase 4:

Metaverse Development

Super Manic Integrations

Gaming App Development

Partnerships

NFT Marketplace

For more information about Super Manic, please contact them on

Website | Telegram | Twitter

About Super Manic Coin:

Super Manic Coin is a cryptocurrency inspired by the hedgehog. Fueled by its commitment to speed and potential, Super Manic aims to take stakeholders on an exciting journey to the moon, presenting a unique opportunity in the crypto market. The project's recent progress showcases its dedication to innovation, offering users a robust and profitable platform.

Media Contact

Organization: Super Manic Coin

Contact Person: Alex Hales

Website: https://supermaniccoin.com

Email: contact@supermaniccoin.com

Address: International Business Center

Address 2: Tower 7, VC

City: Victoria

State: Victoria

Country: Hong Kong S.A.R.

SOURCE: Super Manic Coin

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/814088/super-manic-coin-launches-presale-and-unveils-comprehensive-crypto-ecosystem