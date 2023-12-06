Super Manic Coin Launches Presale and Unveils Comprehensive Crypto Ecosystem

Super Manic Features With the recent progress, Super Manic Coin has distinguished itself through an innovative model designed to create a robust and profitable platform for users. The platform incorporates AI Trading Signals, Staking Rewards, NFTs, Gaming Applications, an NFT Marketplace, and the Super Manic Metaverse, offering a comprehensive suite of features.
VICTORIA, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Super Manic Coin, the cryptocurrency inspired by the hedgehog, has announced the launch of its presale. The token boasts fast speed and potential. Super Manic is prepared to embark on a journey to the moon, offering a distinctive opportunity for stakeholders.
Super Manic Features
With the recent progress, Super Manic Coin has distinguished itself through an innovative model designed to create a robust and profitable platform for users. The platform incorporates AI Trading Signals, Staking Rewards, NFTs, Gaming Applications, an NFT Marketplace, and the Super Manic Metaverse, offering a comprehensive suite of features.
The Potential of Super Manic
$SMANIC stands out as an appealing investment option for both seasoned investors and newcomers alike. At the core of $SMANIC is a vibrant community of enthusiasts. The project prioritizes user input, and bolsters that the community's voice not only resonates but also influences the project's direction. The project offers to get $SMANIC at the price of $0.00003.
Tokenomics
The tokenomics of $SMANIC are carefully structured to ensure a fair and balanced distribution.
- 40% of the total supply is allocated to the presale.
- 30% of the total supply is dedicated to staking rewards.
- 10% of the total supply is allocated to liquidity, ensuring smooth trading and surpassing the presale price at launch.
- 10% of the total supply is designated for marketing, facilitating growth in the crypto world.
- 10% of the total supply is earmarked for community rewards.
Network: Binance Smart Chain
Token Symbol: SMANIC
Token Supply: 100 Billions
Roadmap
The project's roadmap outlines the following phases:
Phase 1:
Website Launch
Smart Contract Deployment
Social Channels Launch
Presale Live
Smart Contract Audit
Phase 2:
KYC Certificate
Staking Launch
Super Manic NFT's Claim
DEX & CEX Listing
NFT Collection
Phase 3:
CMC and CG Listing
Extensive Marketing
Bitmart Listing
Gate.io Listing
Influencer Marketing
Phase 4:
Metaverse Development
Super Manic Integrations
Gaming App Development
Partnerships
NFT Marketplace
For more information about Super Manic, please contact them on
Website | Telegram | Twitter
About Super Manic Coin:
Super Manic Coin is a cryptocurrency inspired by the hedgehog. Fueled by its commitment to speed and potential, Super Manic aims to take stakeholders on an exciting journey to the moon, presenting a unique opportunity in the crypto market. The project's recent progress showcases its dedication to innovation, offering users a robust and profitable platform.
Media Contact
Organization: Super Manic Coin
Contact Person: Alex Hales
Website: https://supermaniccoin.com
Email: contact@supermaniccoin.com
Address: International Business Center
Address 2: Tower 7, VC
City: Victoria
State: Victoria
Country: Hong Kong S.A.R.
SOURCE: Super Manic CoinView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/814088/super-manic-coin-launches-presale-and-unveils-comprehensive-crypto-ecosystem