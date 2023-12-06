Aimed Alliance: Women Legislators Seek Regulation of Products Containing Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / The National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL) has passed a resolution calling for tighter regulation of consumer products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids. The resolution urges the U.S. Congress to provide the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with the authority and resources to regulate consumer products such as CBD oils, and recognizes the need for a new federal regulatory framework and enforcement mechanisms to mitigate product risks and protect consumers from harm.

Consumer products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids are widely available in the interstate marketplace. Examples include balms containing CBD, gummies and lollipops containing delta-8 THC, and vaping products containing delta-10 THC. Many cannabinoid consumer products are promoted with unsubstantiated health claims; others are marketed for their mood-altering effects.

"The lack of federal regulatory clarity surrounding consumer products containing delta-8 THC and other potentially intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids frustrates state legislators' efforts to protect their consumers and public health," said Florida Senator Colleen Burton, a member of NFWL who supported the resolution.

Aimed Alliance, a not-for-profit health policy organization, proposed the NFWL resolution, and the NFWL Policy Committee reviewed it and forwarded it to the full membership. Hawaii Senator Lynn DeCoite presented the resolution to the NFWL membership for discussion and a vote during the group's 85th Annual Conference November 16 - 18 in Orlando, Florida.

"Consumer products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids are not subject to federal regulations that help ensure product safety, limit cannabinoid exposure, require safety warnings, and prohibit marketing to children," said Olivia Backhaus, Counsel to Aimed Alliance. "We encourage Congress to authorize and equip the FDA to establish and enforce new rules."

Through the resolution, the NFWL:

Recognizes the need for a new federal regulatory framework and enforcement mechanisms for consumer products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids;

Acknowledges that adjustments to federal regulations will be essential as additional scientific evidence emerges; and

Calls upon Congress to provide the FDA the authorities and resources to regulate consumer products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids to protect consumers and public health.

"NFWL conferences provide elected women a civil, bipartisan forum to discuss policy, and our resolutions enable our membership to express consensus on timely, substantive issues," said Brenna Kehew Sculley, NFWL's Director of Policy & Programming.

View the NFWL resolution here.

View Aimed Alliance's presentation, titled "Cannabinoid Clarity: The Need for Federal Legislation to Protect Consumers, States, and Industry," here.

