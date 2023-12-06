ROVEMA North America, Inc.: Introducing the ROVEMA E-Learning Platform: PackPro Learning Hub

ROVEMA, a leading B2B packaging machinery manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking E-Learning Platform for packaging machinery operators: The PackPro Learning Hub

NORCROSS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in 2021 that the average annual rate of manufacturing employee turnover was 39.9%, up from 30.6% in 2017. This sharp rise in turnover coupled with an increase in demand for skilled workers has created issues for a multitude of CPG companies. During a recent survey conducted by Deloitte, 45% of manufacturing executives surveyed reported to have turned down business opportunities due to lack of workers.

Packaging machinery operator turnover continues to be a challenge for CPG producers globally and many of our customers have stated that they have experienced unplanned downtime because of this.

ROVEMA believes that a skilled and knowledgeable team is the foundation of packaging excellence. Packaging machinery operators are the first line of defense against unplanned downtime. By investing in their operators, companies can create a culture of continuous improvement, where proficiency levels are maintained, and knowledge gaps are minimized.

To meet customers' need for flexible and on-demand packaging machinery education, ROVEMA has launched the PackPro Learning Hub, a comprehensive and user-friendly training environment specially designed for packaging equipment. With this virtual packaging machinery training software, operators can now access training materials at their convenience, allowing them to learn at their own pace and fit it around their busy schedules.

In-person OEM operator training will always have its place in a robust service portfolio but having this on-demand educational resource available for operations teams allows plant managers to delegate new operator onboarding tasks and empower team members to hone their troubleshooting skills and anticipate issues that could lead to unplanned downtime. This streamlined approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also fosters pride in the crucial role that packaging professionals play in feeding the world.

This innovative approach ensures a seamless transition for new team members and enables consistent, standardized training across the entire workforce, regardless of location or joining time. Participants will master the intricacies of dialing in recipes, troubleshooting, and becoming familiar with the machinery, equipping them to handle any challenges that may arise on the production floor.

As pioneers in the packaging industry, ROVEMA is committed to providing forward-thinking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The launch of the ROVEMA PackPro Learning Hub represents a significant step towards this vision and is now available for businesses seeking to empower their teams and optimize their packaging operations. Visit this page for more information or to schedule a personalized PackPro Learning Hub demo.

