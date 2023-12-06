San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU0) ("DCS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is pleased to announce its participation in the Wialon Global Telematics Conference in Vilnius Lithuania, in recognition of our outstanding performance in continuing to grow our subscriber base in the telematics market in North America. DCS continues to demonstrate excellence and innovation in the telematics sector and has been ranked #7 in North America, which includes the United States, Canada and Mexico markets.

The Wialon Global Telematics Conference, renowned for bringing together top industry players and fostering collaboration, will provide DCS with a platform to showcase their expertise, share insights, and engage in discussions that will shape the future of the telematics industry.

CEO of Direct Communication Solutions Chris Bursey, expressed gratitude for the invitation, "Being recognized as the #7 top partner in North America is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are excited to participate in the Wialon Global Telematics Conference and contribute to the advancements in the industry."

Upcoming AMG Information

Direct Communication Solutions wishes to inform stakeholders of our upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10 AM PST at 11021 Frontera, Suite C, San Diego, California, 92127.

About Direct Communication Services Inc.

DCSI is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCSI is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU0"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCSI and the DCSI logo are among the trademarks of DCSI in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

