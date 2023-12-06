Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announces financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended October 31, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call today, December 6, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET.

Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in thousands, except per share data) October 31, For the Quarter Ended: 2023 2022 Change Revenues 163,755 117,875 45,880 Gross profit 19,235 22,208 (2,973 Gross margin 11.7 18.8 (7.1 Net income 5,464 7,758 (2,294 Diluted per share 0.40 0.56 (0.16 EBITDA 12,180 11,261 919 Cash dividends per share 0.30 0.25 0.05

October 31, For the Nine Months Ended: 2023 2022 Change Revenues 408,779 336,262 72,517 Gross profit 57,201 66,333 (9,132 Gross margin 14.0 19.7 (5.7 Net income 20,340 19,465 875 Diluted per share 1.50 1.36 0.14 EBITDA 33,774 36,882 (3,108 Cash dividends per share 0.80 0.75 0.05

October 31, January 31, As of: 2023 2023 Change Cash, cash equivalents and investments 397,515 325,458 72,057 Net liquidity (1) 240,177 236,199 3,978 Share repurchase treasury stock, at cost 93,531 88,641 4,890 Project backlog 730,000 822,000 (92,000

(1) Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities.

David Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, commented, "During the third quarter, we delivered substantial revenue growth of 39% to $164 million, demonstrating the underlying strength of our major businesses. However, as we have previously mentioned, our international subsidiary, Atlantic Projects Company ("APC"), has been impacted by operational and contractual challenges related to its Kilroot Power Station project in Northern Ireland (the "Kilroot" project), including supply chain delays, material changes to the project, the COVID-19 omicron outbreak, the war in Ukraine and extreme weather. Certain of these challenges have escalated, and as a result, in the third quarter we recorded a pre-tax loss of approximately $10.7 million associated with the Kilroot project. Naturally, we are disappointed by these developments and are focused on navigating the completion of this project by early next year and making every effort to mitigate these losses to improve the final results of the project. Excluding the Kilroot project, Argan achieved strong consolidated gross margin, as execution was solid across all of our businesses in the third quarter.

"Our businesses continue to successfully develop new opportunities in their end markets, maintaining our backlog of over $0.7 billion, which we expect to increase during the fourth quarter and next year. Our capabilities and proven track record as a full-service construction and project management partner for various types of power facilities are capturing interests and strengthening our pipeline. Importantly, our facility design and construction capabilities are energy diverse, positioning Argan as an ideal partner for the growing demand for reliable power grids and enhanced emergency power resources. We are excited about the prospects we're seeing to help the energy industry as it transitions to meet increased demand through the establishment of both low emission and renewable power sources. With the growth in our business and strength of our balance sheet, we are pleased to enhance our commitment of returning value to our stockholders through a 20% increased quarterly dividend coupled with our currently active $125 million share repurchase program."

Third Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 were $163.8 million, an increase of $45.9 million, or 38.9%, from consolidated revenues of $117.9 million reported for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced increased revenues at several projects, including the Shannonbridge Power Project; the Trumbull Energy Center, a large combined cycle, gas-fired power plant under construction near Lordstown, Ohio; and the three ESB FlexGen peaker plants being built in Dublin, Ireland. The increases in revenues were partially offset by decreased revenues at the Guernsey Power Station and the Maple Hill Solar energy facility, as those projects are near or at completion.

For the three-month period ended October 31, 2023, Argan reported consolidated gross profit of approximately $19.2 million, which represented a gross profit percentage of approximately 11.7% and reflected positive contributions from all three reportable business segments. However, consolidated gross profit for the quarter was adversely impacted by the Kilroot loss. Consolidated gross profit for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 was $22.2 million, representing a gross profit percentage of 18.8%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses declined by $1.3 million, to $11.4 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2023, from $12.7 million in the comparable prior year period.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, Argan achieved net income of $5.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for last year's comparable quarter. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 increased to $12.2 million compared to $11.3 million in the same period of last year.

First Nine Months Results

Consolidated revenues for the nine months ended October 31, 2023 were $408.8 million, an increase of $72.5 million, or 21.6%, from consolidated revenues of $336.3 million reported for the comparable prior year period, with the power industry and industrial construction services segments both contributing to the increase.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2023, consolidated gross profit declined to approximately $57.2 million, or consolidated gross margin of 14.0%, compared to consolidated gross profit of $66.3 million, or consolidated gross margin of 19.7%, reported for the nine months ended October 31, 2022. The decline reflects both a change in the mix of revenues and the abovementioned Kilroot project loss.

Selling, general and administrative expenses declined to $32.5 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2023, compared to $34.2 million in the comparable prior year period.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2023, Argan achieved net income of $20.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, versus net income of $19.5 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for last year's comparable period. EBITDA for the nine months ended October 31, 2023 was $33.8 million compared to $36.9 million in the same period of last year.

As of October 31, 2023, cash and liquid investments totaled $397.5 million and balance sheet net liquidity was $240.2 million; furthermore, the Company had no debt.

About Argan

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of construction and related services to the power industry. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated industrial construction, fabrication and plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company's future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, and the Company's ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risk factors highlighted above and described regularly in the Company's SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES 163,755 117,875 408,779 336,262 Cost of revenues 144,520 95,667 351,578 269,929 GROSS PROFIT 19,235 22,208 57,201 66,333 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11,375 12,667 32,467 34,226 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 7,860 9,541 24,734 32,107 Other income, net 3,733 768 7,222 1,868 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11,593 10,309 31,956 33,975 Income tax expense 6,129 2,551 11,616 14,510 NET INCOME 5,464 7,758 20,340 19,465 Foreign currency translation adjustments (882) (650) (627) (2,601) Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities (427) (1,147) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 4,155 7,108 18,566 16,864 NET INCOME PER SHARE Basic 0.41 0.56 1.52 1.36 Diluted 0.40 0.56 1.50 1.36 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 13,328 13,781 13,381 14,268 Diluted 13,559 13,812 13,549 14,350 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE 0.30 0.25 0.80 0.75

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) October 31, January 31, 2023 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 185,569 173,947 Investments 211,946 151,511 Accounts receivable, net 49,922 50,132 Contract assets 25,391 24,778 Other current assets 41,243 38,334 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 514,071 438,702 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,786 10,430 Goodwill 28,033 28,033 Intangible assets, net 2,315 2,609 Deferred taxes, net 3,132 3,689 Right-of-use and other assets 5,315 6,024 TOTAL ASSETS 563,652 489,487 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 34,532 56,375 Accrued expenses 83,193 49,867 Contract liabilities 156,169 96,261 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 273,894 202,503 Noncurrent liabilities 4,925 6,087 TOTAL LIABILITIES 278,819 208,590 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,828,289 shares issued; 13,332,747 and 13,441,590 shares outstanding at October 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 2,374 2,374 Additional paid-in capital 163,154 162,208 Retained earnings 217,486 207,832 Less treasury stock, at cost 2,495,542 and 2,386,699 shares at October 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively (93,531) (88,641) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,650) (2,876) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 284,833 280,897 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 563,652 489,487

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS TO EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 Net income, as reported 5,464 7,758 Income tax expense 6,129 2,551 Depreciation 489 740 Amortization of intangible assets 98 212 EBITDA 12,180 11,261

Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 Net income, as reported 20,340 19,465 Income tax expense 11,616 14,510 Depreciation 1,524 2,296 Amortization of intangible assets 294 611 EBITDA 33,774 36,882

