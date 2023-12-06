Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announces financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended October 31, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call today, December 6, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
($ in thousands, except per share data)
October 31,
For the Quarter Ended:
2023
2022
Change
Revenues
163,755
117,875
45,880
Gross profit
19,235
22,208
(2,973
Gross margin
11.7
18.8
(7.1
Net income
5,464
7,758
(2,294
Diluted per share
0.40
0.56
(0.16
EBITDA
12,180
11,261
919
Cash dividends per share
0.30
0.25
0.05
October 31,
For the Nine Months Ended:
2023
2022
Change
Revenues
408,779
336,262
72,517
Gross profit
57,201
66,333
(9,132
Gross margin
14.0
19.7
(5.7
Net income
20,340
19,465
875
Diluted per share
1.50
1.36
0.14
EBITDA
33,774
36,882
(3,108
Cash dividends per share
0.80
0.75
0.05
October 31,
January 31,
As of:
2023
2023
Change
Cash, cash equivalents and investments
397,515
325,458
72,057
Net liquidity (1)
240,177
236,199
3,978
Share repurchase treasury stock, at cost
93,531
88,641
4,890
Project backlog
730,000
822,000
(92,000
(1)
Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities.
David Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, commented, "During the third quarter, we delivered substantial revenue growth of 39% to $164 million, demonstrating the underlying strength of our major businesses. However, as we have previously mentioned, our international subsidiary, Atlantic Projects Company ("APC"), has been impacted by operational and contractual challenges related to its Kilroot Power Station project in Northern Ireland (the "Kilroot" project), including supply chain delays, material changes to the project, the COVID-19 omicron outbreak, the war in Ukraine and extreme weather. Certain of these challenges have escalated, and as a result, in the third quarter we recorded a pre-tax loss of approximately $10.7 million associated with the Kilroot project. Naturally, we are disappointed by these developments and are focused on navigating the completion of this project by early next year and making every effort to mitigate these losses to improve the final results of the project. Excluding the Kilroot project, Argan achieved strong consolidated gross margin, as execution was solid across all of our businesses in the third quarter.
"Our businesses continue to successfully develop new opportunities in their end markets, maintaining our backlog of over $0.7 billion, which we expect to increase during the fourth quarter and next year. Our capabilities and proven track record as a full-service construction and project management partner for various types of power facilities are capturing interests and strengthening our pipeline. Importantly, our facility design and construction capabilities are energy diverse, positioning Argan as an ideal partner for the growing demand for reliable power grids and enhanced emergency power resources. We are excited about the prospects we're seeing to help the energy industry as it transitions to meet increased demand through the establishment of both low emission and renewable power sources. With the growth in our business and strength of our balance sheet, we are pleased to enhance our commitment of returning value to our stockholders through a 20% increased quarterly dividend coupled with our currently active $125 million share repurchase program."
Third Quarter Results
Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 were $163.8 million, an increase of $45.9 million, or 38.9%, from consolidated revenues of $117.9 million reported for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced increased revenues at several projects, including the Shannonbridge Power Project; the Trumbull Energy Center, a large combined cycle, gas-fired power plant under construction near Lordstown, Ohio; and the three ESB FlexGen peaker plants being built in Dublin, Ireland. The increases in revenues were partially offset by decreased revenues at the Guernsey Power Station and the Maple Hill Solar energy facility, as those projects are near or at completion.
For the three-month period ended October 31, 2023, Argan reported consolidated gross profit of approximately $19.2 million, which represented a gross profit percentage of approximately 11.7% and reflected positive contributions from all three reportable business segments. However, consolidated gross profit for the quarter was adversely impacted by the Kilroot loss. Consolidated gross profit for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 was $22.2 million, representing a gross profit percentage of 18.8%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses declined by $1.3 million, to $11.4 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2023, from $12.7 million in the comparable prior year period.
For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, Argan achieved net income of $5.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for last year's comparable quarter. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 increased to $12.2 million compared to $11.3 million in the same period of last year.
First Nine Months Results
Consolidated revenues for the nine months ended October 31, 2023 were $408.8 million, an increase of $72.5 million, or 21.6%, from consolidated revenues of $336.3 million reported for the comparable prior year period, with the power industry and industrial construction services segments both contributing to the increase.
For the nine months ended October 31, 2023, consolidated gross profit declined to approximately $57.2 million, or consolidated gross margin of 14.0%, compared to consolidated gross profit of $66.3 million, or consolidated gross margin of 19.7%, reported for the nine months ended October 31, 2022. The decline reflects both a change in the mix of revenues and the abovementioned Kilroot project loss.
Selling, general and administrative expenses declined to $32.5 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2023, compared to $34.2 million in the comparable prior year period.
For the nine months ended October 31, 2023, Argan achieved net income of $20.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, versus net income of $19.5 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for last year's comparable period. EBITDA for the nine months ended October 31, 2023 was $33.8 million compared to $36.9 million in the same period of last year.
As of October 31, 2023, cash and liquid investments totaled $397.5 million and balance sheet net liquidity was $240.2 million; furthermore, the Company had no debt.
About Argan
Argan's primary business is providing a full range of construction and related services to the power industry. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated industrial construction, fabrication and plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.
Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company's future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, and the Company's ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risk factors highlighted above and described regularly in the Company's SEC filings.
ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUES
163,755
117,875
408,779
336,262
Cost of revenues
144,520
95,667
351,578
269,929
GROSS PROFIT
19,235
22,208
57,201
66,333
Selling, general and administrative expenses
11,375
12,667
32,467
34,226
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
7,860
9,541
24,734
32,107
Other income, net
3,733
768
7,222
1,868
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
11,593
10,309
31,956
33,975
Income tax expense
6,129
2,551
11,616
14,510
NET INCOME
5,464
7,758
20,340
19,465
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(882)
(650)
(627)
(2,601)
Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities
(427)
(1,147)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
4,155
7,108
18,566
16,864
NET INCOME PER SHARE
Basic
0.41
0.56
1.52
1.36
Diluted
0.40
0.56
1.50
1.36
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
13,328
13,781
13,381
14,268
Diluted
13,559
13,812
13,549
14,350
CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE
0.30
0.25
0.80
0.75
ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
October 31,
January 31,
2023
2023
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
185,569
173,947
Investments
211,946
151,511
Accounts receivable, net
49,922
50,132
Contract assets
25,391
24,778
Other current assets
41,243
38,334
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
514,071
438,702
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,786
10,430
Goodwill
28,033
28,033
Intangible assets, net
2,315
2,609
Deferred taxes, net
3,132
3,689
Right-of-use and other assets
5,315
6,024
TOTAL ASSETS
563,652
489,487
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
34,532
56,375
Accrued expenses
83,193
49,867
Contract liabilities
156,169
96,261
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
273,894
202,503
Noncurrent liabilities
4,925
6,087
TOTAL LIABILITIES
278,819
208,590
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,828,289 shares issued; 13,332,747 and 13,441,590 shares outstanding at October 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively
2,374
2,374
Additional paid-in capital
163,154
162,208
Retained earnings
217,486
207,832
Less treasury stock, at cost 2,495,542 and 2,386,699 shares at October 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively
(93,531)
(88,641)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,650)
(2,876)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
284,833
280,897
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
563,652
489,487
ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATIONS TO EBITDA
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
October 31,
2023
2022
Net income, as reported
5,464
7,758
Income tax expense
6,129
2,551
Depreciation
489
740
Amortization of intangible assets
98
212
EBITDA
12,180
11,261
Nine Months Ended
October 31,
2023
2022
Net income, as reported
20,340
19,465
Income tax expense
11,616
14,510
Depreciation
1,524
2,296
Amortization of intangible assets
294
611
EBITDA
33,774
36,882
