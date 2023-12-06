Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of an initial tranche of the hard dollar component of its non-brokered private placement on December 5, 2023 which was initially announced on November 13, 2023 (the "Placement"). All dollar amounts are in Canadian funds.

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO of Blue Thunder, commented, "We are pleased to close this component of a major and transformative transaction for the Company. We look forward to working with the IAMGOLD ("IMG") team to advance our Muus project in Chibougamau, Quebec, which is adjacent to, and on trend with, IMG's 5-million-ounce Nelligan Gold project. IMG's in-depth knowledge of the district will be invaluable in advancing our exploration efforts at Muus as well as on other projects that may be acquired in due course. We also take this opportunity to congratulate IMG and Vanstar Mining on their recent announcement that IMG is acquiring Vanstar and thereby will own 100% of the Nelligan project."

Hard Dollar Closing

Pursuant to the first tranche closing of the hard dollar component of the Placement, the Company has issued a total of 12,342,856 common shares ("HD Shares") at a price of $0.07 per HD Share for aggregate proceeds of $864,000. The proceeds of the hard dollar component of the Private Placement will be used for further exploration of the Company's Muus Gold Project and for general corporate purposes.

IAMGOLD acquired 7,142,857 HD Shares and now holds approximately 14.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Blue Thunder. As per the investor rights agreement with the Company described in the Company's November 13, 2023, press release. IAMGOLD has the right to nominate one director to the Company's board and to participate in future financings as long as IAMGOLD continues to hold at least 10% of the Company's shares. IAMGOLD has agreed not to sell any of the HD Shares it purchases in the Private Placement for a period of 12 months from closing.

Chad Williams, Non-Executive Chairman of Blue Thunder, acquired 1,628,571 HD Shares on closing for total gross proceeds to the Company of $114,000. His participation in the Offering is a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemption from minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101, as the fair market value of Mr. Williams' participation in the Offering does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The HD Shares are subject to a four-month resale hold period which ends on April 05, 2024.

Flow Through

The flow-through component of the Placement involves the sale of up to 3,333,333 flow-through shares (each a "FT Share") at a price of $0.075 per FT Share for aggregate proceeds of up to $250,000. The proceeds from the flow-through offering will be used to fund exploration programs on one or more of the Company's exploration properties located in Quebec that will qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses" and once renounced, "flow-through mining expenditures", as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). The flow through component is targeted to close on or about December 15, 2023.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder is an exploration company that owns 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Gold project covers approximately 25,250 hectares of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Muus Project is prospective for gold mineralization and is adjacent to and on strike with Iamgold's 5-million-ounce Nelligan gold project. Field work completed during 2022 established that the northern portion of the Muus Project is also prospective for copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO & Director

For more information, please visit our website www.bluethundermining.com, or contact Mr. Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, dusty@bluethundermining.com (647) 848-1009.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

