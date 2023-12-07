Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt kommt richtig Musik rein! Unternehmen wechselt auf Überholspur!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.12.2023 | 00:06
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LT Foods brand 'DAAWAT®' Basmati recognised as the 'Top Brand' in Canstar Blue's dry rice ratings in Australia

NEW DELHI , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LT Foods (NSE: DAAWAT) (BSE: 532783), the more than 70-year-old Indian-origin global FMCG Company in consumer food space, is proud to announce that its flagship brand DAAWAT® has been recognised as the 'Top Brand' in the Canstar Blue's latest dry rice ratings in Australia.

LT Foods Logo (PRNewsfoto/LT Foods)

Canstar Blue is a consumer review and comparison website that helps Australians make better-informed decisions across 300+ different goods and services.

DAAWAT® scored 5 stars in the rating encompassing parameters like taste, texture, packaging convenience, variety and range and overall satisfaction. The sample comprised Australians who had bought dry rice from a supermarket or grocer in the last 3 months. The respondents rated their satisfaction on a scale of zero to ten, with zero accounting for 'extremely dissatisfied' and ten for 'extremely satisfied'.

LT Foods offers multiple types of dry rice under the brand 'DAAWAT®' to Aussie and South-Asian consumers to choose from, with the majority of its range a variant of basmati rice, which is a long-grain rice that is considered more aromatic than traditional white rice.

LT Foods also offers DAAWAT® Quick Cooking Brown Rice, DAAWAT® Sehat, a vitamin and iron-fortified rice, 'DAAWAT® Biryani Kit', 'DAAWAT® Cuppa Rice' to meet the unique requirements of global consumers.

Mr. Ritesh Arora, CEO, India Business & Far East, LT Foods Ltd., said, "We are glad that our brand DAAWAT® is recognised as a top brand' in Canstar Blue's dry rice ratings in Australia. This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality and satisfying culinary experiences to our consumers globally. At LT Foods, we remain focused on sustainably unlocking the goodness of food for community, country and planet, thereby creating superior shared value for our stakeholders."

Separately, the market share of the DAAWAT® in India stands at 30.2% and number of DAAWAT® consuming households is 48 lakhs. In U.S., our brand, 'Royal' holds more than 50% of the market share in North America, with more than 1.6 MM households consuming 'Royal' Basmati. In Israel, DAAWAT® holds a leadership position.

About LT Foods

LT Foods Ltd. is a more than 70-year-old Indian-origin global FMCG company in the Speciality Rice and Rice-based Foods business, Organic Food & Ingredients and Convenience & Health Segment.

Website:www.ltgroup.in

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2294530/4442432/LT_Foods_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lt-foods-brand-daawat-basmati-recognised-as-the-top-brand-in-canstar-blues-dry-rice-ratings-in-australia-302007854.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.