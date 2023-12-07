LT Foods brand 'DAAWAT®' Basmati recognised as the 'Top Brand' in Canstar Blue's dry rice ratings in Australia

NEW DELHI , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LT Foods (NSE: DAAWAT) (BSE: 532783), the more than 70-year-old Indian-origin global FMCG Company in consumer food space, is proud to announce that its flagship brand DAAWAT® has been recognised as the 'Top Brand' in the Canstar Blue's latest dry rice ratings in Australia.

Canstar Blue is a consumer review and comparison website that helps Australians make better-informed decisions across 300+ different goods and services.

DAAWAT® scored 5 stars in the rating encompassing parameters like taste, texture, packaging convenience, variety and range and overall satisfaction. The sample comprised Australians who had bought dry rice from a supermarket or grocer in the last 3 months. The respondents rated their satisfaction on a scale of zero to ten, with zero accounting for 'extremely dissatisfied' and ten for 'extremely satisfied'.

LT Foods offers multiple types of dry rice under the brand 'DAAWAT®' to Aussie and South-Asian consumers to choose from, with the majority of its range a variant of basmati rice, which is a long-grain rice that is considered more aromatic than traditional white rice.

LT Foods also offers DAAWAT® Quick Cooking Brown Rice, DAAWAT® Sehat, a vitamin and iron-fortified rice, 'DAAWAT® Biryani Kit', 'DAAWAT® Cuppa Rice' to meet the unique requirements of global consumers.

Mr. Ritesh Arora, CEO, India Business & Far East, LT Foods Ltd., said, "We are glad that our brand DAAWAT® is recognised as a top brand' in Canstar Blue's dry rice ratings in Australia. This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality and satisfying culinary experiences to our consumers globally. At LT Foods, we remain focused on sustainably unlocking the goodness of food for community, country and planet, thereby creating superior shared value for our stakeholders."

Separately, the market share of the DAAWAT® in India stands at 30.2% and number of DAAWAT® consuming households is 48 lakhs. In U.S., our brand, 'Royal' holds more than 50% of the market share in North America, with more than 1.6 MM households consuming 'Royal' Basmati. In Israel, DAAWAT® holds a leadership position.

