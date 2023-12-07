Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - Green Impact Partners (TSXV: GIP) ("GIP" or the "Company") announced today that it has adopted an amended share unit plan (the "Share Unit Plan") subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Share Unit Plan amendments were approved by the Company's shareholders at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 6, 2023. The Share Unit Plan is substantially the same and now contains minor amendments to convert the Share Unit Plan to a rolling 10% plan and to ensure compliance with TSXV Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners is focused on creating a more sustainable future and inclusive planet by developing clean energy. GIP acquires, develops, and builds RNG and clean bio-energy projects, with the intention of building, owning, and operating a portfolio of producing facilities, and participates in a wide range of zero-carbon opportunities during every stage of the project lifecycle - from idea generation through to operations. GIP has a portfolio of RNG growth opportunities under development and, if all were to achieve final investment decision, would represent over $3 billion in capital expenditures over the next three years. In its pursuit of net zero earth impact, GIP is positioned to be a leading producer of decarbonizing energy in North America. GIP's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GIP.V. For more information about GIP and its projects, visit www.greenipi.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Nikolaus Kiefer

Chief Investment Officer

(236) 476-3445

investors@greenipi.com

