Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form" or the "Company") is pleased to announce key appointments to its leadership team, effective December 01, 2023. Joseph Christian Fearn has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Vishwanath Kumar as the VP and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Joseph Fearn brings with him over 18 years of construction industry experience and a successful track record in sales, marketing, production, and sourcing. Fearn played a crucial role in the development of the Zont Bracing system, ZAT bracket, and Monopour system, showcasing his involvement in the Company's innovative products. The Board of Directors expresses confidence in his ability to provide strategic vision and guidance for Fab-Form's future.

Commenting on the appointment, Fab-Form board member Donald Russell states, "We are excited to welcome Joseph to the new position. He possesses a unique combination of skills, experience and forward-thinking that aligns with Fab-Forms goals. We believe he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future success of Fab-Form."

In addition, Vishwanath Kumar (Vish) assumes the role of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Vish, joined the company in July 2020 with over 15 years of financial, accounting, and audit experience across diverse industries, he previously served as the financial controller of the Company. His background includes a senior manager position at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Botswana where he served more than seven years. He holds a Master of Administration from the University of Southern Queensland and is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. The Board acknowledges Vish's expertise and welcomes him to lead Fab-Form's finance and accounting department, reporting directly to Joseph Fearn.

"I am very pleased to welcome Vish to the Fab-Form executive management team," said Joseph Fearn, President and CEO of Fab-Form. "Vish has tremendous experience, proven judgment and will continue to be a valuable contributor in guiding our company forward as the CFO."

The Board also extends gratitude to Richard Neil Fearn (79) for his dedication during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer since the company's inception in 1986. Richard will continue as an executive director, providing leadership to the research and development team.

The Board also extends gratitude to Donald Russell (78) for his contribution during his tenure as Chief Financial Officer. Donald will continue to serve as an independent non-executive director and the chairman of the audit and remuneration committees.

About Fab-Form

Fab-Form Industries Ltd ("Fab-Form") is a leading concrete forming products manufacturer located in Vancouver, BC Canada. Since its inception in 1986, the Company has invented, developed, and commercialized foundation products that are more sustainable and efficient for the building industry.

The Company has traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" under the symbol FBF) since 1999.

