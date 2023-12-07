Samsung chooses Insider as global partner to deliver AI-led individualized cross-channel customer experiences powered by actionable CDP

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INSIDER - one platform for individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, today announced that Samsung has chosen Insider as their global marketing technology partner.

Insider was selected thanks to its unparalleled ability to unify customer data and make it actionable across all channels. Prior to the partnership with Insider, Samsung used a number of single-point solutions, which resulted in customer data being locked in siloes, rendering it unactionable, and impossible to gain a true single view of the customer. The result was a technology stack that was incapable of delivering a consistent customer experience, with many capabilities rendered redundant. The resulting stack impeded operational efficiencies due to incompatible workflows, complex and lagging integrations, and significantly higher technology overheads.

Samsung's global partnership with Insider is part of a three-year project to elevate their cross-channel customer experiences to the highest level while eliminating inefficiencies, removing operational complexities and simplifying technology overheads within Samsung's global marketing function.

With Insider, Samsung is able to consolidate customer data from different sources, build meaningful unified customer profiles, make better and faster decisions, and orchestrate consistent, personalized, cross-channel brand experiences that drive loyalty and retention - even on channels like Mobile App, Web Push, and WhatsApp for Business.

"At Samsung, we put our customers at the center of everything we do. This is why it was imperative to choose a partner that could support our mission to build meaningful relationships with our customers. I am confident that Insider will help us achieve this and facilitate growth through," said Brian Clancy O'Durnin, Senior Manager - Global Marketing Office. "We were impressed with Insider's commitment to innovating in the Customer Experience space. Moreover, its global footprint allows us to have a consistent experience globally. Insider's product suite is robust, and its cross-channel capabilities across Web Push, WhatsApp, and Samsung's Shop App enable Samsung to engage with customers and deliver the right message at the right time, on their preferred channel. Insider's support team is remarkable, and the technical integration did not require extensive IT and development resources."

"After working with Samsung in a number of regions for a period of years, I am delighted that we are embarking on a global partnership and will be able to drive even more value for the Samsung marketing team. Insider has a proven track record in supporting Samsung. We have a product that the teams enjoy using and offer superior customer support and account management. I am confident that Insider's AI-powered customer data segmentation capabilities will enable Samsung to achieve their goals and beyond," said Kubilay Sengun, Managing Director, Europe at Insider, "Partnering on a global scale with a company like Samsung is a phenomenal achievement, and we look forward to building on this partnership.

About Insider

Insider -a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences-enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider's platform to deliver consistent and engaging experiences across Web , App , Web Push , Email , SMS , WhatsApp Commerce , and more.

Having recently unlocked unicorn status, Insider was also congratulated by NASDAQ for becoming one of the only woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. Insider was named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines 2023 , The Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management 2021 , and Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omnichannel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023 Assessment. The company has been named the #6 Best Software Company in the world , according to G2's Fall'23 reports . Insider is also the #1 G2 Leader in 6+ categories, including Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Personalization Engines, Personalization Software, Mobile Marketing, Customer Journey Analytics, and eCommerce Personalization. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US.

One-third of Fortune 500 companies and top brands across retail, automotive, and travel choose Insider to deliver AI-led personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 1200 global businesses, including Singapore Airlines , Estée Lauder, Virgin , Toyota , Adidas , IKEA, GAP, L'Oreal , Samsung , Vodafone , Allianz , Santander , BBVA , Pizza Hut, Newsweek , Coca-Cola , MediaMarkt , Nissan , AVIS, Lenovo , MAC , Marks & Spencer , Madeira Madeira , New Balance , Avon , Burger King and CNN .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919853/INSIDERLogo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/samsung-chooses-insider-as-global-partner-to-deliver-ai-led-individualized-cross-channel-customer-experiences-powered-by-actionable-cdp-302007710.html