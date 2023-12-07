Persistent Systems: Persistent Wins Four 2023 ISG Star of Excellence Awards This Year Recognizing Highest Standard of Customer Service Excellence

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global leader in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization, proudly announces being awarded the prestigious 2023 ISG Star of Excellence Award in four categories - Universal Industry, Cloud Native, BFSI, as well as Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals. The awards recognize Persistent's commitment to providing unique business solutions powered by the latest innovative technologies to deliver exceptional end-user experience, creating significant impact for clients.

The award winners were selected based on inputs from 2,250 unique nominations provided by a group of 150 providers. Information Services Group (ISG) evaluated each provider based on the quality of its services using detailed methodology that captured performance across business continuity and flexibility, collaboration and transparency, execution and delivery, governance and compliance, innovation and thought leadership, and people and cultural fit. Persistent was the only provider to win in four different categories.

Persistent received high scores for its cloud-native technology leadership and deep industry expertise across BFSI, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals verticals. The Universal Industry Award establishes Persistent as the top provider across all the verticals considered in this year's evaluation. This recognition from ISG demonstrates Persistent's commitment to driving client value by future-proofing their technology investments for long-term efficiency and growth.

Paul Gottsegen, Partner and President, ISG Research & Client Experience:

"Congratulations to Persistent for winning the ISG Star of Excellence Award in four categories this year, including the Universal Industry Award for having the highest cumulative CX score for industry-specific services. Enterprises rated Persistent highly for exceptional customer centricity and demonstrating a strong understanding of each customer's business and industry. In 2023, more enterprises than ever shared their provider experiences through the ISG Star of Excellence program. We are pleased to see the CX scores of providers are rising, even as clients' expectations are increasing, especially around innovation and thought leadership."

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

"We are thrilled to have received these four prestigious awards from ISG, validating our close collaboration with clients and our ability to offer tailored, industry-specific solutions. These industry solutions are driven by our Digital Engineering heritage and complemented by our ability to support multi-cloud adoption and infrastructure modernization, which help our clients deliver highly personalized and best-in-class customer experiences. This recognition signals significant growth momentum for Persistent as we continue to help our clients in their digital transformation journeys."

About ISG:

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Persistent

With over 22,800 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 268% growth since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing Indian IT Services brand according to Brand Finance. www.persistent.com

