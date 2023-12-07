Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2023) - Limitless Tire, a leader in the automotive industry with a rich 14-year history, is celebrating its greatest month in sales, largely driven by the launch of its revolutionary e-commerce platform. This platform, distinguished by its real-time live inventory and guaranteed rim and tire fitments, has been a game-changer in the online retail experience for automotive customers.

The success of this platform is not just a reflection of Limitless Tire's commitment to innovation but also the result of a strategic partnership with Big Uproar, a dynamic marketing and branding firm. For the past eight years, Big Uproar has been the trusted Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) partner of Limitless Tire, handling all its marketing, branding, and sales initiatives.

"Our record-breaking sales are a clear indicator of the effectiveness of our new e-commerce platform and the invaluable support we've received from Big Uproar," said Faisal Mohammad, a partner at Limitless Tire. "Their expertise in full-spectrum business management services and strategic marketing initiatives has been crucial in bringing our e-commerce vision to life and in effectively reaching our customers."

In addition to the Road Hazard Warranty, Limitless Tire offers a wide range of automotive services including rim repairs, brake replacements and repairs, suspension and steering, windshield stone chip repair, and no-credit-check financing, all available across their five locations in Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Rexdale, and Pickering.

The e-commerce platform, which allows customers to view and purchase products online with confidence, is underpinned by over 40 years of combined tire and rim fitment experience. This ensures that customers are guaranteed the right fit for their vehicles, a distinctive feature that sets Limitless Tire apart from its competitors.

In a significant expansion of its services, Limitless Tire's new e-commerce platform now enables mechanic shops, tire and rim outlets, new and used car dealers, and other businesses in the automotive industry to integrate a unique widget on their websites. This integration, which takes less than 30 seconds to set up, offers these businesses a streamlined way to provide their customers with Limitless Tire's vast product range. Participating businesses enjoy a free one-month trial, and upon any customer purchase through the widget, Limitless Tire manages the transaction, orders the items, and delivers them directly to the business for installation. This innovative approach benefits both Limitless Tire and the participating businesses financially: Limitless Tire retains 10% of the total bill, while the business earns a 20% commission, a highly competitive rate in the market.

This collaboration, spearheaded by Faisal Mohammad, a licensed technician and former owner of an automotive repair facility from 2008 to 2016, is particularly geared towards supporting mechanic shops. Having experienced firsthand the challenges and financial pressures faced by mechanics, Mohammad's vision for this program and software is rooted in empowering mechanic shops, recognizing their hard work and alleviating their financial burdens. "Our goal is to provide a tangible solution to the underappreciated and often financially strained mechanic shops," says Mohammad. "This platform is more than just a business venture; it's a commitment to supporting the backbone of the automotive service industry."

New businesses will be ready to signup as early as January 2024

About Limitless Tire

Established in 2011, Limitless Tire has grown to be a premier provider of high-quality tires, custom wheels, and comprehensive automotive services. With over 50 0000 satisfied customers, Limitless Tire offers a comprehensive range of products and services across its locations in Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Rexdale, and Pickering.

About Big Uproar

Big Uproar is a leading marketing, sales, and branding firm, renowned for its innovative strategies and comprehensive business management services. As the trusted BPO partner of Limitless Tire, Big Uproar has been instrumental in enhancing the brand's market position and customer engagement.

