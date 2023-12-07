Market Logic Software, GmbH: Market Logic Software Named as a Finalist for the 2023 BIG Award for Business by Business Intelligence Group

DeepSights, Market Logic Software's generative-AI solution for insights management, was selected by the judges' panel as a Finalist in 2023's annual BIG Awards for Business Program.

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Market Logic Software, the global leader for insights management solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named as a finalist in the "Best New Product of the Year" category by Business Intelligence Group.

This title was awarded to a small group of companies, hand selected by a panel of judges hailing from a variety of enterprise leadership roles. The BIG Awards for Business acknowledge the remarkable achievements of companies that are driving innovation, fostering growth, and making a positive impact.

"DeepSights is a product of years of hard work from our team, so it is exciting to see our solution awarded in this competitive category. We take immense pride in the level innovation that our teams bring to the consumer insights industry, and we are grateful to the expert panel of judges at the Business Intelligence Group for recognizing us in this capacity." - Dirk Wolf, CEO

Market Logic's inclusion as a Finalist for "Best New Product of the Year" recognizes the company's latest innovation DeepSights, the world's first generative AI solution specifically engineered for consumer insights and market research teams.

"In a year where AI-technology has taken huge leaps forward, it is an honor to see DeepSights recognized to this degree. This solution has the potential to completely reshape an organization's relationship to their knowledge by integrating trusted insights directly into daily workflows and decisions. We look forward to continuing to deliver game-changing solutions to insights teams around the globe." - Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Innovation & Product Officer

Market Logic Software extends its heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated teams, valued clients, and industry peers who have played an integral role in this product development journey. We remain committed to empowering market research professionals with innovative solutions that drive informed decisions, and we look forward to continuing our pursuit of excellence in the years to come.

About Market Logic

Market Logic is a market leading SaaS provider of insights management solutions. Our AI-enabled insights management platform allows insights teams to equip business decisions makers with trusted insights at scale and speed. Since 2006, we've helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, Astra Zeneca and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic.

