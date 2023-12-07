Researchers from Egypt have utilized NodeMCU WiFi modules and a single-board Raspberry Pi to monitor and control PV modules. Their tests showed a "good degree of agreement" between the system and multimeter readings.A group of scientists from Egypt's Tanta University has developed a novel, wireless system for monitoring and controlling PV systems. It combines a custom-made printed circuit board (PCB) attached to the PV module and a single-board Raspberry Pi computer that communicates wirelessly over WiFi. "In our work, a low-cost Internet of Things (IoT)-based wireless monitoring system for PV ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...