The research group led by Professor Martin Green has published Version 63 of the solar cell efficiency tables. There are six new results reported in the new version.The international research group led by Professor Martin Green from the University of New South Wales in Australia has published Version 63 of the "solar cell efficiency tables" in Progress in Photovoltaics. The scientists said they have added six new results to the new tables since June. One of the six results added to the tables is the 25.2% efficiency that researchers at Northwestern University in the United States achieved for ...

