Linas Agro Group: AB Akola Group: notification on disposal of voting rights

AB Akola Group (former AB Linas Agro Group), ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company), received notification from UAB "SB Asset Management" on the disposal of voting rights due to the increase in the authorized capital of the Company (enclosed).
Additional information:
Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt
Attachment
- Notification-of-disposal-of-block-of-shares LNA 2023 12 06-s1206 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a2d78cdd-7fd5-4829-8c35-234bf7745bbe)