Donnerstag, 07.12.2023

WKN: A2H7ME | ISIN: AU000000NGI6 | Ticker-Symbol: HVH
Frankfurt
07.12.23
08:53 Uhr
0,745 Euro
-0,015
-1,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAREL INDUSTRIES SPA21,200-5,36 %
EPIGENOMICS AG0,452-4,24 %
MEMPHASYS LIMITED0,004+14,29 %
NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED0,745-1,97 %
PCAS7,6250,00 %
PROSTATYPE GENOMICS AB0,005-20,69 %
STEEP HILL INC0,001-75,00 %
TORNOS HOLDING AG5,470-2,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.