Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Wertvolle Beteiligungen und gute Nachrichten lassen den Kurs explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
07.12.23
09:01 Uhr
24,150 Euro
-0,040
-0,17 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,15024,19009:02
24,16024,19009:02
PR Newswire
07.12.2023 | 08:18
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY acquires Ghost Controls in the US

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Ghost Controls, a US supplier of automated residential gate openers.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ghost Controls into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Ghost Controls impressive development within the residential gate automation industry and their strong culture of innovation makes them a very good complement to our core business, and I am very excited for them to be part of our organization," says Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division.

Ghost Controls was founded in 2015 and has some 40 employees. The company is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida, USA.

Sales for 2022 amounted to about MUSD 30 (approx. MSEK 300) with a strong EBIT-margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3889579/2478964.pdf

Press Release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/ghost-collage1,c3246716

Ghost collage1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-ghost-controls-in-the-us-302008507.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.