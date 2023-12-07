GCube Insurance says that hail damage accounts for less than 2% of filed claims but constitutes more than 50% of total costs for solar facility loss claims.From pv magazine USA GCube Insurance, an underwriter for renewable energy projects, said that about 54% of incurred costs of total solar losses can be attributed to hail, despite being only 1.4% of the total number of claims filed. This is based on data collected by Gcube over the past five years. Average costs totaled $58 million per claim. It said this risk is being underestimated by solar asset owners, causing a gap between insurance requirements ...

