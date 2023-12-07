Sectra leads the market in PACS considerations and selections

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) is the most widely considered vendor in the US according to the PACS 2023 Decision Insights Report from KLAS Research. Sectra is included in half of the purchase decisions and selected in 25% of these significantly more than any other vendor in the report.

Reasons attributed to Sectra's success include its favorable peer recommendations fostered by robust customer relationships and innovative, user-friendly technology. Its strong integration capabilities with EHRs and other solutions are an additional contributing factor to the company's strong market energy.

"It is important to recognize that even though Sectra has considerable opportunities with new healthcare providers, 98% of our existing surveyed customers said Sectra was part of their long-term plans. This reinforces our belief that excellent products and happy customers will drive future business," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc.

KLAS Research has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. Their mission is to improve the world's healthcare through insights, collaboration, and transparency. To read the full report, visit https://klasresearch.com/report/pacs-2023-decision-insights/3386

About Sectra

With 30 years of innovation and more than 2,000 installations around the globe, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last ten consecutive years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

