ePROMIS Solutions: ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Mobile App Revolutionizes Business Management - Now Available on App Stores Worldwide

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / ePROMIS, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Mobile App. This groundbreaking mobile application extends beyond traditional Mobile ERP frameworks, offering a comprehensive suite of business management tools, now accessible globally via major app stores.

Watch the ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Mobile App Introduction Video

ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Platform, recognized for its integrated approach to business management, features an extensive range of over 100 enterprise applications. These applications cover a broad spectrum including ERP, CRM, HCM, EAM, and more, integrated with advanced automation, customizable workflows, and an innovative analytics and business intelligence engine. This platform drives operational efficiency and enhances decision-making for organizations.

Key Advantages of the ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Platform:

Advanced Collaboration: Seamless integration with a wide range of marketplaces, catering to both B2B and B2C sectors.

Unmatched Security: Compliance with international and local standards ensures a secure and reliable business environment.

Global Compatibility: Designed for diverse business needs, supporting multi-entity, multi-industry, multilingual, multi-currency, and multi-channel operations.

Introducing the ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Mobile App:

Real-time Connectivity: Access business operations anytime, anywhere.

Enhanced Productivity: Immediate access to crucial data for on-the-move decision making.

Mobile CRM: Efficient customer relationship management directly from your mobile device.

Inventory Control: Simplified inventory monitoring and management.

Expense Tracking: Real-time expense management and tracking.

In-Depth Reporting: Immediate access to essential business analytics and reports.

Distinctive Features of the ePROMIS Mobile App:

Unlike conventional mobile apps offering limited functionalities like basic expense tracking, ePROMIS provides a full spectrum of enterprise applications in its mobile app, delivering a comprehensive, all-in-one business management solution.

Mathews Mathew, Founder, CEO & Managing Director of ePROMIS, states, "We are thrilled to be the World's First All-In-One Platform to transition to mobile, leading the charge in true digital transformation for businesses. The ePROMIS Mobile App stands out by offering a complete suite of business applications, enabling organizations to manage their operations effortlessly on the go."

Availability:

The ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Mobile App is now downloadable on the App Store and Google Play Store, offering businesses worldwide an unparalleled level of convenience and flexibility.

For further details about ePROMIS and its range of enterprise solutions, please visit ePROMIS Official Website.

About ePROMIS:

ePROMIS Solutions Inc. is a globally renowned provider of cutting-edge enterprise software. Focused on driving operational excellence, ePROMIS delivers diverse products and services that streamline processes, boost productivity, and foster growth. With years of industry experience, ePROMIS has carved a significant niche in the global market, serving a wide range of industries.

