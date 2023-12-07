INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: License Global Releases 2023 Annual Accolade, The?Influentials

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / License Global, the premier publication and leading source of news and trends for the global consumer product and licensing industries, has released the 2023 edition of The Influentials, celebrating leaders in the business of brand licensing who have driven change and advanced the global consumer product industry.

The feature recognizes professionals across nine categories, each designed to spotlight an extraordinary individual who has moved the needle within the brand licensing industry. Over 280 nominations were submitted by License Global's 70,000-plus readership, recognized through hard work, integrity, teamwork and progressive thinking.

"In honoring the selected recipients of each category, we celebrate not just independent accomplishments but the collective spirit that propels our industry's growing success," says Amanda Cioletti, Vice President, Content and Strategy, License Global. "Each contributor is a catalyst for innovation and an impactful advocate for brand licensing. As we acknowledge each year the leaders that shape the future of our business in the annual The Influentials feature, we recognize where creativity, dedication, keen foresight and sage sought expertise influences what's to come for licensing."

"I am humbled and honored with this industry-wide recognition," says Daryl White, Executive Vice President, Global Licensing and Business Development, Falcon's Beyond. "To me, to be recognized as an 'Innovator' indicates that I am on the right path in expanding the traditional world of licensing, and that my vision of connecting consumers with brands and with each other, cohesively across multiple platforms, is a strong path forward."

"The Influentials" also shares a readership survey to uncover what is currently expediting the evolution of the brand licensing industry and a prediction to what the next decade includes.

The annual feature reports direct insight into what makes a person Influential and the strategies contributing to evolve a business or brand. The top three categories identified this year as the most important factors driving the industry were noted as:

Building authentic connections with the consumer.

Pivoting to rapidly changing trends.

Finding new verticals in which to license.

The 2023 "The Influentials" winners are:

Daryl White, Falcon's Beyond: "The Innovator"

An individual who has played a vital role in industry advancements, be it sustainable processes, manufacturing, business standards or product design.

James Fielding, Archer Gray Co-Lab Group: "The Change Maker"

An individual who has contributed to advancements or created validated internal or product programs that promote and bring permanent change in diversity and inclusion.

Corbin Wallace, Simple Modern: "The Collaborator"

An individual who has developed an exceptional brand collaboration and/or cross-category product collaboration program.

Matthew Proulx, Hasbro: "The Disruptor"

An individual who has inspired the licensing community to adopt a new way of business or school of thought.

Teresa Curtis, Jay Franco: "The Newcomer"

A newcomer to the business of brand licensing who is at the beginning of their licensing career but already making waves in the industry.

Simon Philips, Falcon's Beyond: "The Expert"

An individual who has contributed profoundly to the business of brand licensing throughout their storied career.

Molly Robbins, U.S. Polo Assn.: "The Brand Builder"

The person behind the licensed consumer product who has garnered huge reach, revenue growth and/or ongoing opportunities for a brand/intellectual property.

Women in Toys, WiT: "The Influencer"

An individual who has gone out of their way to better the industry through open-source thinking, editorial contribution, public speaking and mentoring. The Influencer is a voice that carries.

Judd Zebersky and Laura Zebersky, Jazwares: "The License Global Influential of 2023"

An individual (or individuals) chosen for excellence in all categories or one specific, earth-shattering example of how an individual can create a sea of change.

In rating selected leaders, five aspects most important to leadership were distinguished including: "Authenticity" and "Integrity" (64.7% of respondents); "Product Innovation" (50.7%); "Business, Personal Ethics, Consumer Insight and Understanding Trends" (46.7%); "Consistency and Reliability" (42%); and "People Management" (35%).

Each highlighted leadership category relies on keeping up with rapidly changing trends to build out new licensing products and extensions, aiming to drive the $340.8 billion market licensing business generated through licensed merchandise and services.

To download the full "The Influentials" feature, please visit www.licenseglobal.com .

