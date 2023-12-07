















SINGAPORE, Dec 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Messe Munchen proudly announces the successful conclusion of ASEAN Ceramics 2023, the premier international trade fair for Machinery, Technology, and Materials for the Ceramics industry. Co-organized in partnership with the Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA) and Vietnam Exhibition and Event Services Co.,ltd (VNEES), the tradeshow drew in a global audience of around 3,000 industry professionals and hosted over 200 international companies and brands right at the International Centre for Exhibition (I.C.E.) in Hanoi, Vietnam, into a vibrant hub of innovation.The event showcased unprecedented success, featuring the largest-ever edition of ASEAN Ceramics with 150% increase in exhibition space compared to the 2022 edition in Bangkok, Thailand. The inclusion of country pavilions from Italy, China, Korea, and Vietnam added to the international diversity, solidifying ASEAN Ceramics as the ultimate platform for unveiling industry advancements and fostering collaborations among key players.The three-day event was buzzed with activities such as the pre-event factory tours, buyer-seller programs, gala dinner, beer networking function and hosted buyer program. These segments included the leading companies and brands showcasing the latest technologies in the industry. There was also a world-class conference program which featured over 30 conference sessions and panel discussions focusing on solutions to counteract the latest challenges faced by the industry as well as innovative strategies that were presented by industry leaders and experts.The event's highlights this year were truly remarkable, beginning with the grand opening ceremony graced by Deputy Minister Mr. Nguyen Van Sinh from the Ministry of Construction in Vietnam and Mr. Edy Suyanto, Chairman of Asaki - Ceramics Industry Club of ASEAN (CICA), Mr. Michael Wilton, CEO and Managing Director of MMI Asia Pte Ltd, and Mr. Dinh Quang Huy, Chairman of Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA), setting an inspiring tone for the entire event. Notably, a total of 200 business meetings took place, fostering invaluable connections between exhibitors and potential buyers. The impactful seminar organized by the Vietnam Building Ceramic Association showcased industry leaders from local ceramic and building associations, offering insights into country projects. Additionally, a pre-event factory tour to Vietnam's leading ceramic manufacturing factories attracted the participation of more than 40 exhibitors, providing a firsthand experience of the industry's advancements and innovations.Mr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, Kiln Workshop Manager of Long Hau Porcelain, a hosted buyer at ASEAN Ceramics, shared, "Having attended ASEAN Ceramics for the second time since 2018, I am continually impressed by how the exhibition serves as a gateway to innovations and new technologies. While Vietnam's ceramic industry has demonstrated growth, it has yet to fully realize its immense potential. Exhibitions like ASEAN Ceramics play a pivotal role in advancing our country's ceramic sector, providing a platform for enterprises to invest in cutting-edge technologies and shaping a more promising future for the industry."The 2023 trade fair exhibitors include national and international industry giants from 19 countries - SACMI, SYSTEM CERAMICS, Aokerola Group (USA) LLC, Behn Meyer, Rock Team, VITIS JSC, TQT, 3DCERAM SINTO, Neptune Industries Limited, PCL Ceramics, JD-TECH Adroit Group, Kemei and Sedlecky Kaolin, A.S. The exhibition featured international exhibitors from - USA, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Peru, Turkey, Australia, India, Japan, Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and China. Turkey, Australia, India, Japan, Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and China. The ACIMAC, CCPIT, KFCA also supported the exhibition with Italian, China and Korea Pavilions. This offered buyers, specifiers, and influencers from Southeast Asia the opportunity to source products, gain design inspiration, and expand their businesses with the latest innovations in equipment, tools, and technology.Luca Ferraris, President of SACMI Vietnam, expressed great satisfaction with ASEAN Ceramics exhibition. "We're pleased, especially with the turnout on the first day, welcoming friends and customers, including directors, shareholders, and CEOs," he shared. Highlighting the Vietnamese market's importance within SACMI's broader ceramic business in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific, Mr. Ferraris reaffirmed SACMI's commitment to reinforcing its presence in Vietnam. He also expressed delight in the ASEAN Ceramics Conference, where SACMI presented new products during their session titled 'SACMI Now and Tomorrow for Ceramics.' "The feedback was well-received, affirming the positive reception of SACMI's innovations," he added.Michael Wilton, CEO and Managing Director of MMI Asia, shared his enthusiasm for the positive feedback received on the quality of visitors at this year's event. Significantly, the introduction of the Hosted Buyer Program by ASEAN Ceramics marked a successful debut, attracting over 450 buyers from Thailand, Korea, India, and Vietnam. Their active engagement demonstrated the success of the organizer's efforts to provide a platform for exploring and seizing new opportunities.Plans are already in progress for the next edition, scheduled to be held on December 11-13, 2024, at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The remarkable gathering at ASEAN Ceramics 2023 underscores the increasing demand for ceramic machinery, technologies, and materials in the region. The event has set the stage for further advancements in the industry, playing a pivotal role in driving innovation, promoting investment, and facilitating knowledge exchange in the ceramic manufacturing sector.About Messe Muenchen GmbHMesse Muenchen GmbH is one of the world's leading trade fair organizers with more than 50 trade fairs for capital goods, consumer goods, and new technologies. Every year, Messe Muenchen organizes more than 200 events in Munich, Germany, and abroad, attracting over 30,000 exhibitors and 2 million visitors. The company's mission is to create innovative, sustainable, and profitable platforms for its customers to do business and connect with their target markets.About MMI Asia Pte LtdMMI Asia is a full subsidiary of Messe Munchen GMBH (MMG) established in 1992 and one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia was set up as the regional headquarter and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MMG to promote global trade expansion by facilitating participation of Asian exhibitors in Messe Munchen fairs worldwide. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations.About Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA)Vietnam Building Ceramic Association is a professional organization, non-governmental, voluntary, established under Decision No. 41/1999 / QD - BTCCBCP dated 04-10-1999 of the Minister, Head of the Organizing Committee Government personnel. Currently VIBCA includes around 100 members are enterprises of different economic sectors, operating mainly in the field of building ceramics, including the associate members are research institutions, investment consulting, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. VIBCA is a member of the Association of Asean Ceramics Industry CICA and intimate relationship with the Association Ceramics of countries in ASEAN and in the world.Contact:MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.Joey Ng - 65 9734 7946Marketing Executivejoey@mmiasia.com.sgVietnam Building Ceramic AssociationMs Vu Thi Kim Dung - 84 915114000Chief of Foreign Affairsvibcaoffice@gmail.comSource: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI)Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.