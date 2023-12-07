Partners Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Partners Group announces updates to its Executive Team



07.12.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST





Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 7 December 2023 Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, today announces several rotations within its Executive Team. Juri Jenkner, Partner, will take on the newly created role of President of Partners Group from 1 January 2024. In this role, Mr. Jenkner will drive the execution of corporate and business development initiatives, working closely with the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman. He will remain a Global Investment Committee member and Co-Head of Investments, with overall responsibility for the firm's Private Infrastructure, Private Real Estate, and Private Debt businesses. Mr. Jenkner will also act as Chair of Partners Group's Private Infrastructure business. Esther Peiner will become Partner, Head of Private Infrastructure, and will join the Executive Team from 1 January 2024, subject to FINMA approval. Ms. Peiner joined Partners Group in 2015 and is a member of the Private Infrastructure and Global Investment Committees. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the firm's portfolio companies EOLO, atNorth, Lifelink, and CapeOmega. In her new role, she will assume operational responsibility for Partners Group's Private Infrastructure business, reporting into Mr. Jenkner. Kirsta Anderson, Partner and Chief People Officer, will transition into an Advisory Partner function and rotate out of the Executive Team as of 31 January 2024. Ms. Anderson joined Partners Group in 2020 to lead a cultural transformation designed to support the firm's continued growth and embed its HR Talent strategy into the broader Executive Team mandate. With the conclusion of this project, Ms. Anderson will continue to provide advisory services to Partners Group on employee engagement-related topics as well as to portfolio companies. HR Operations and Rewards will transfer into Group Finance. As previously announced, Joris Gröflin will join Partners Group as Partner, Chief Financial Officer, and member of the Executive Team with effect from 1 January 2024. Partners Group's Executive Team members as of 1 February 2024: David Layton, Partner, Chief Executive Officer (American)

Sarah Brewer, Partner, Co-Head of Client Solutions (British)

Roberto Cagnati, Partner, Head of Portfolio Solutions (Italian)

Joris Gröflin, Partner, Chief Financial Officer (Swiss/Dutch)

Juri Jenkner, Partner, President and Co-Head of Investments (German)

Andreas Knecht, Partner, Chief Operating Officer and Co-General Counsel (Swiss)

Esther Peiner, Partner, Head of Private Infrastructure (German/Dutch) NEW

Wolf-Henning Scheider, Partner, Co-Head of Investments and Head of Private Equity (German) About Partners Group Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested USD 200 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate attractive returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With USD 142 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2023, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,800 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. Shareholder relations contact

Philip Sauer

Phone: +41 41 784 66 60

Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com Media relations contact

Jenny Blinch

Phone: +44 207 575 2571 Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com



End of Media Release

