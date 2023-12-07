EnergyAustralia has released the concept design for a 335 MW pumped hydro energy storage and generation project it plans to develop at Lake Lyell, in the Australian state of New South Wales.From pv magazine Australia Electricity "gen-tailer" EnergyAustralia has unveiled design details for its proposed Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro Project, providing an overview of key project elements including the upper reservoir design, site access roads, underground powerhouse, the switchyard and water intake location. It is expected the pumped hydro facility, located approximately 110 kilometers west of central ...

