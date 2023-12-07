Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.12.2023
PR Newswire
07.12.2023 | 10:06
VyOS Networks Corporation: VyOS Networks brings VyOS Universal Router to Equinix Network Edge and Equinix Metal

POWAY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VyOS Networks announced it is bringing VyOS Universal Router into Platform Equinix. This expanded availability is set to support the network infrastructure landscape by integrating VyOS's flexible and robust networking solutions with Equinix's global interconnection ecosystem.

VyOS Universal Router is an enterprise-grade network operating system that supports a wide range of industry-standard routing protocols and network functions, from BGP to WireGuard. Being an open-source platform, it allows for extensive customization to meet the complex requirements of any enterprise, whether it's bare-metal, virtualized, or cloud-based environments.

Customers can improve network agility and optimize for hybrid cloud networking by deploying virtual network functions (VNFs) from a marketplace of leading vendors' devices with Equinix Network Edge and accessing hundreds of network, communication, security and cloud providers over Equinix Fabric.

Additionally, VyOS is now available on Equinix Metal for all on-demand standard Gen3 servers and workload optimized configurations. VyOs helps organizations deploy hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) workloads in parallel with Virtual Routing and Forwarding (VRF) on the Equinix Metal deployment offering of your choosing.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey on Platform Equinix," said Yuriy Andamasov, Chief Executive Officer at VyOS Networks. "This aligns with our mission to provide a seamless and efficient networking experience across Public Clouds, Bare Metal Hardware, and leading Virtualization Platforms."

About VyOS Networks Corporation

With headquarters in Poway, California, VyOS Networks Corporation is at the vanguard of open-source software routing. Dedicated to enhancing networks globally, VyOS offers unmatched consistency, openness, and flexibility, making it a top choice for businesses ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. VyOS Networks stands out as a beacon of innovation and reliability in the open networking landscape.

Media Contacts:
Yuriy Andamasov
CEO
vyos.io
e-mail: yuriy@vyos.io
phone: +16194320570

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vyos-networks-brings-vyos-universal-router-to-equinix-network-edge-and-equinix-metal-302005684.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
