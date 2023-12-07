DJ China New Higher Education Group (2001.HK) Won "The Best ESG Information Disclosure Award" in The 8th Zhitong Finance Listed Company Selection in 2023

(December 7, 2023 - Hong Kong) China New Higher Education Group Limited ("New Higher Education Group", together with its affiliated companies, the "Group", stock code: 2001.HK) is pleased to announce that the Group has won "The Best ESG Information Disclosure Award" in "The 8th Zhitong Finance Listed Company Selection" hosted by Zhitong Finance, which proves that the Group's ESG work has been recognized by the industry and the capital market.

The 8th Zhitong Finance Capital Market Annual Conference and Listed Company Award Ceremony was held in Shenzhen and Hong Kong in December 6 to 8, 2023. This conference was jointly hosted by Zhitong Finance and Tonghuashun Finance, the leading Hong Kong and US stock information platforms, and has high recognition and influence in the industry. At the conference, the organizers invited opinion leaders and economists in the investment community, 300+ executives from Hong Kong, US or A-share listed companies, 100+ US dollar funds, and 1,000+ professional investors and high-net-worth individual investors to discuss hot topics in capital market investment. The IR department of New Higher Education Group attended the ceremony to accept the award and held offline roadshow meetings with dozens of investors to continue to convey the Group's high-quality development strategy and ESG work results.

As a leading listed company in the higher vocational education industry, New Higher Education Group's award this time not only demonstrates the Group's outstanding performance in sustainable development and corporate social responsibility, but also reflects the industry and capital market's high recognition of the Group's ESG work. New Higher Education Group always adheres to the ESG concept, which is consistent with the Group's high-quality development strategy. In the past year, New Higher Education Group has unswervingly promoted ESG work, continuously standardized and improved the ESG management, continued to optimize the governance structure and operating model, promoted internal system construction and process improvement, improved the Group's governance level and management efficiency, and improved the teaching quality and market reputation of each school. At the same time, the Group continues to optimize the campus environment, improve campus green coverage, and provide employees and students with a more comfortable and pleasant learning and teaching experience. Facing changes in the external environment, the Group continues to increase employee salaries and benefits to allow faculty and staff to devote themselves to teaching and education. In addition, the Group regularly discloses ESG reports to the capital market each year, which details the Group's ESG policies, measures and performance, and reports the Group's sustainable development progress to the capital market to actively fulfill its corporate social responsibilities and continuously promote the Group's high-quality development.

China New Higher Education Group stated that the Group will continue to promote the integration of ESG concepts into the Group's development in the future, attach great importance to and actively implement ESG development concepts. The Group will focus on environmental protection, actively fulfill social responsibilities, and optimize the Group and schools' governance by benchmarking international standards and global best practices to continuously improve the Group's ESG level and firmly adhering to the path of sustainable and high-quality development. Meanwhile, The Group is committed to the ESG philosophy and uses ESG as a guide to create value continuously and steadily, integrating financial indicators such as stable performance growth, steady investment returns, abundant cash flow and stable dividends with ESG, thereby realizing long-term benefits and sustainable development, and achieving a win-win situation for both investors and the Group in the long run.

About China New Higher Education Group Limited:

China New Higher Education Group Limited is a leading higher vocational education Group focusing on higher vocational education for over 20 years. The Group focuses on providing high-quality higher vocational education in various fields, and is committed to cultivating high-quality applied and technical talents for the country, helping students obtain high-level employability and achieve a wonderful life. As a leader of high-quality employment, the schools of the Group have been awarded the "Top 50 National Employment" by the Ministry of Education, the implementation rates of graduation destinations for three consecutive years have been far higher than the national average. The Group's educational network has covered multiple provinces and regions, including Yunnan, Heilongjiang, Hubei, Gansu, Guizhou, Henan, and Guangxi.

For more information, please visit the Group's website: https://www.xingaojiao.com File: China New Higher Education Group (2001.HK) Won "The Best ESG Information Disclosure Award" in The 8th Zhitong Finance Listed Company Selection in 2023

